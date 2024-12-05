One Of America's Best Christmas Towns Is A 'Portal To The Heart Of South Dakota's Charm'
While South Dakota is known for having its own Grand Canyon in the Black Hills, it may not be the first place you'd consider for a holiday trip. However, it is home to a little area whose holiday decorations have earned it a reputation for being one of the best Christmas towns in the region. Mitchell, South Dakota, captures the spirit of the holidays in a big way each year, decking out the main street with sparkling lights and garlands. Plus, the town puts on fun Christmas celebrations, including holiday pop-ups, events like Pancakes with Santa, and arguably its biggest celebration — the Parade of Lights.
At the heart of the festivities is Mitchell's famous World's Only Corn Palace, one of the town's biggest tourist attractions. Intricate murals made of corn change each year, with new designs going up at the start of October. The town typically begins preparing for the coziest time of year around November, when its famous Christmas tree is put up on Main Street. The tourism department's website also features a livestream of the Corn Palace, called the Corn Cam, so everyone can keep an eye on the action as it unfolds.
Mitchell sparkles as one of America's best Christmas towns, capturing the spirit of the season and embodying SoDak charm and Midwest hospitality. From the parades, holiday markets, and tree-lighting ceremonies, a visit during the holidays is like stepping into a Hallmark movie.
Mitchell's seasonal traditions and the magic of the Corn Palace
Mitchell's annual Parade of Lights brings music, holiday-themed floats, and light displays all along Main Street. The celebrations culminate at the Corn Palace Plaza, where festive decorations and Christmas tree displays amp up the holiday cheer. Christmas at the Palace features fun activities for the whole family, including sweet treats and visits from Santa Claus himself.
The World's Only Corn Palace is a year-round icon in Mitchell. It was originally constructed in 1892 as proof of the agricultural bounty of South Dakota. Each fall, it's the center of the Corn Palace Festival, which brings local residents together to celebrate crop season and the fall harvest. Since its early days, the palace has been rebuilt to accommodate larger crowds, with the current structure having been completed in 1921. Its famous corn murals change yearly according to a new theme. Ears of corn are nailed to the walls by hand to create impressive art scenes. These designs are made with natural corn in a rainbow of colors, including red, blue, orange, white, and even green.
Beyond a trip to the Corn Palace, visitors can take a vigorous walking tour to get some exercise and admire stunning Christmas light displays across local markets and in different neighborhoods. For fun winter activities, you can sled to your heart's delight in the Amphitheater Park or head over to the ice arena at the Mitchell Activities Center for ice skating and bumper cars. Holiday events fill the town calendar, too, with shows like the Nights Before Christmas Holiday Tour and The Nutcracker at the community theater.
Plan your holiday trip to Mitchell, South Dakota
Once you arrive in Mitchell, South Dakota, you will be met with a charming mix of festive attractions and small-town hospitality. Start with a visit to downtown shops, which are perfect for finding handcrafted gifts and holiday decor. Just keep in mind that it gets cold in South Dakota during the wintertime, so wear layers and come prepared with the proper attire.
Check the events calendar before planning your trip for fun local events like the Free Family Movie showings at the local Odyssey Luxury Theatre (Christmas-themed movies are shown in December). Beyond holiday activities, the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village is an intriguing stop to add some variety to your itinerary. It's an active archeological site that is open to the public. If you're looking to explore beyond Mitchell, just about 73 miles away by car is South Dakota's Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities with parks, trails, and waterfalls.
Accommodations in Mitchell are pretty run-of-the-mill, with motels, big hotel chains, and a few smaller inns spread around. Airbnb also offers several cute apartments and cottages for a cozy place to stay. With its blend of rustic charm, festive spirit, and unique attractions, Mitchell promises an unforgettable Christmas adventure. If you enjoy your time in this charming state, you may want to come back during the summertime to visit South Dakota's best secluded swimming hole in the breathtaking Black Hills.