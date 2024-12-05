One Of America's Best Christmas Towns Is A 'Portal To The Heart Of South Dakota's Charm'

While South Dakota is known for having its own Grand Canyon in the Black Hills, it may not be the first place you'd consider for a holiday trip. However, it is home to a little area whose holiday decorations have earned it a reputation for being one of the best Christmas towns in the region. Mitchell, South Dakota, captures the spirit of the holidays in a big way each year, decking out the main street with sparkling lights and garlands. Plus, the town puts on fun Christmas celebrations, including holiday pop-ups, events like Pancakes with Santa, and arguably its biggest celebration — the Parade of Lights.

At the heart of the festivities is Mitchell's famous World's Only Corn Palace, one of the town's biggest tourist attractions. Intricate murals made of corn change each year, with new designs going up at the start of October. The town typically begins preparing for the coziest time of year around November, when its famous Christmas tree is put up on Main Street. The tourism department's website also features a livestream of the Corn Palace, called the Corn Cam, so everyone can keep an eye on the action as it unfolds.

Mitchell sparkles as one of America's best Christmas towns, capturing the spirit of the season and embodying SoDak charm and Midwest hospitality. From the parades, holiday markets, and tree-lighting ceremonies, a visit during the holidays is like stepping into a Hallmark movie.