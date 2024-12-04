The World's Largest Resort Hotel Is A Rainbow-Clad Asian Tropical Oasis With Its Own Amusement Park
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy — but not when you're staying at the largest hotel in the world. The three-star First World Hotel catches your attention with its colorful towers that remind you of Dr. Seuss's books. Boasting a whopping 7,351 rooms across three towers, this destination in Malaysia gives a whole new meaning to relaxing and unwinding. It's budget-friendly and full of unique experiences for all kinds of travelers.
While Malaysia is known for its overwater bungalows and luxurious beach resorts, you'll be surprised by all the amenities the First World Hotel offers its guests. Since it's located in the misty Genting Highlands, this one-of-a-kind retreat puts the best of Resort World Genting at your fingertips, which means access to tons of attractions and amusement. Shopping, dining, theme parks, and entertainment are just a few steps away. And if all this didn't impress you yet, then you're about to change your mind.
Have a blast at First World Hotel's amusement park
Planning a family-friendly vacation becomes harder when you have teenagers, but if you book a stay the First World Hotel, everyone in the family is guaranteed a good time. First things first, take the cable car from Gohtong Jaya Station for a scenic 15-minute ride over the lush rainforest that surrounds the resort hill. Once you reach Highlands Station, it's only a short walk to the hotel lobby.
After you've settled in, the kids are going to beg you to go to the amusement park, and Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park certainly won't disappoint. To get off to a good start, Samba Gliders will expose you to fantastic views of the park while you're suspended from above. If you want to take things up a notch, the "Ice Age"-themed Acorn Adventure will make your heart pound faster as it soars up to 65 feet high. The cherry on top is the head-spinning Alpha Fighter Pilots — just be sure not to eat anything before taking this ride.
Rainy days are common in the tropical highlands, but it won't dampen your spirits because there's plenty of indoor fun. Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park features over 20 rides to thrill the whole family. Some of the highlights include a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round, which are always a hit with small children. Those seeking more of an adrenaline rush will love the spinning pendulum that'll flip you upside down but leave you craving more.
Treat yourself with retail therapy at SkyAvenue
Only steps away from the First World Hotel is a shopaholic's dream come true — SkyAvenue will leave you spoiled for choice. This mall caters to all kinds of budgets, with over 100 renowned brands like Charles & Keith, Adidas, Marc Jacobs, H&M, and Uniqlo. You can pick up a new charm for your Pandora bracelet, buy a gift from Swarovski, or treat yourself to something luxurious at Rolex.
While you're there, check out the 4D Trick Art Museum for a mind-bending spectacle, GP Meta Kart for a race or two, and Ripley's Believe It or Not! to see the bizarre and fascinating. When you finally get hungry, grab a quick bite at Malaysian Food Street, where authentic porridges, soups, and noodles are served. Make sure you try the Hainanese chicken rice.
What else makes the First World Hotel a must-book destination? If you have to mix business with pleasure, the conference facilities have you covered. Those who want to keep up their workout routine can reach daily step goals at the on-site fitness center. And after a day full of activities, refreshing cocktails await at the bar. For more destination ideas, check out this list of the best family vacations for all ages.