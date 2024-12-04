The World's Largest Resort Hotel Is A Rainbow-Clad Asian Tropical Oasis With Its Own Amusement Park

Planning a family-friendly vacation becomes harder when you have teenagers, but if you book a stay the First World Hotel, everyone in the family is guaranteed a good time. First things first, take the cable car from Gohtong Jaya Station for a scenic 15-minute ride over the lush rainforest that surrounds the resort hill. Once you reach Highlands Station, it's only a short walk to the hotel lobby.

After you've settled in, the kids are going to beg you to go to the amusement park, and Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park certainly won't disappoint. To get off to a good start, Samba Gliders will expose you to fantastic views of the park while you're suspended from above. If you want to take things up a notch, the "Ice Age"-themed Acorn Adventure will make your heart pound faster as it soars up to 65 feet high. The cherry on top is the head-spinning Alpha Fighter Pilots — just be sure not to eat anything before taking this ride.

Rainy days are common in the tropical highlands, but it won't dampen your spirits because there's plenty of indoor fun. Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park features over 20 rides to thrill the whole family. Some of the highlights include a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round, which are always a hit with small children. Those seeking more of an adrenaline rush will love the spinning pendulum that'll flip you upside down but leave you craving more.