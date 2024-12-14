An Open Air Chapel Near Greenville Offers Breathtaking Views Of The South Carolina Mountains

While America's happiest seaside town sits in South Carolina, the state also houses Fred W. Symmes Chapel, affectionately known as "Pretty Place," perched atop Standing Stone Mountain in Greenville County, offering visitors a unique spiritual experience combined with stunning panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This open-air sanctuary, built in 1941 by Fred Symmes and donated to YMCA Camp Greenville, has become a beloved destination for both locals and tourists seeking solace in nature's beauty. Thanks to its breathtaking views, this chapel is the perfect setting for reflection and inspiration.

Pretty Place Chapel serves as the spiritual center of Camp Greenville, playing a crucial role in the camp's various functions, including summer camps, environmental education, and its role as a conference center. The chapel is designed to accommodate large gatherings, with seating for around 300 people. Its serene environment and picturesque backdrop also make it an ideal location for weddings, retreats, and other special events.

Upgrades in 2012 and 2018 have ensured that the chapel continues to provide a memorable experience for all who visit. These improvements have enhanced accessibility while preserving the chapel's rustic charm. With its wooden beams and stone altar, Pretty Place maintains a harmonious connection with its natural surroundings, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in both the beauty of the landscape and the tranquility of the space.