An Open Air Chapel Near Greenville Offers Breathtaking Views Of The South Carolina Mountains
While America's happiest seaside town sits in South Carolina, the state also houses Fred W. Symmes Chapel, affectionately known as "Pretty Place," perched atop Standing Stone Mountain in Greenville County, offering visitors a unique spiritual experience combined with stunning panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This open-air sanctuary, built in 1941 by Fred Symmes and donated to YMCA Camp Greenville, has become a beloved destination for both locals and tourists seeking solace in nature's beauty. Thanks to its breathtaking views, this chapel is the perfect setting for reflection and inspiration.
Pretty Place Chapel serves as the spiritual center of Camp Greenville, playing a crucial role in the camp's various functions, including summer camps, environmental education, and its role as a conference center. The chapel is designed to accommodate large gatherings, with seating for around 300 people. Its serene environment and picturesque backdrop also make it an ideal location for weddings, retreats, and other special events.
Upgrades in 2012 and 2018 have ensured that the chapel continues to provide a memorable experience for all who visit. These improvements have enhanced accessibility while preserving the chapel's rustic charm. With its wooden beams and stone altar, Pretty Place maintains a harmonious connection with its natural surroundings, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in both the beauty of the landscape and the tranquility of the space.
Visitor information and experience
Before planning a trip to Pretty Place, it's essential to check the online visitation schedule, as the chapel's availability can vary due to private events and camp activities. During public hours, visits are typically free, allowing everyone to enjoy this remarkable site at no cost. The chapel is open to visitors on weekends and certain weekdays, making it accessible for locals and travelers alike.
The chapel is also wheelchair accessible from the parking lot, ensuring that people of all abilities can experience its beauty. Temporary restroom facilities are available during public hours, but it's worth noting that only service animals are permitted on the premises. Visitors should prepare for varying weather conditions, as the open-air design means exposure to the elements.
With a seating capacity of around 300, Pretty Place can accommodate many visitors, but on beautiful days when the views are most spectacular, visitors should be prepared for crowds. For a more peaceful experience, consider visiting during less popular times or early in the morning, when the light casts a magical glow over the mountains.
Significance and impact
Pretty Place has become a popular venue for weddings and other private events — a testament to its breathtaking setting and spiritual ambiance. It is one of many charming and secluded wedding venues in South Carolina. Couples often choose this location for its romantic views and serene atmosphere, which provide a perfect backdrop for their vows. The fees collected from these private users contribute to the maintenance of the area and provide camperships for underprivileged children who wish to attend YMCA Camp Greenville.
The chapel's blend of natural beauty and spiritual significance has made it an enduring symbol of South Carolina's Mountain region. It offers visitors a chance to connect with nature while finding moments of quiet reflection amidst stunning scenery. The tranquil environment encourages contemplation and fosters a sense of peace that resonates deeply with those who visit.
For those seeking a moment of tranquility or a breathtaking view of the South Carolina mountains, Pretty Place Chapel stands as a must-visit destination. Its open-air design invites you to experience the majesty of nature while contemplating life's greater meanings. As a cherished landmark in Greenville County, Pretty Place continues to inspire awe and appreciation for the beauty that surrounds it. Although Pretty Place was damaged by Hurricane Helene, officials are repairing the damage as quickly as possible, and the chapel will soon be open to the public again and should be on any list of places to visit in South Carolina, with or without kids.