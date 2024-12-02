The Best Compression Socks For Traveling To Help On Long Flights
Long flights can be frustrating — not just because of the sheer amount of time spent in the air. Sitting still in such a confined space can wreak havoc on our bodies and be the reason why your ankles swell up during a flight. If you often feel swollen after flying, you know exactly what we mean. Luckily, compression socks can help. You just need to know which ones to buy.
Compression socks have become increasingly popular in the past decade, with more and more brands popping up. However, there's one brand that stands above the rest: Sockwell. The company sells several models including the Women's Circulator Moderate Graduated Compression Socks and the Men's In Flight Moderate Compression Socks. Both models have moderate compression, which strikes a nice balance between comfy and functional. They're also breathable and odor-preventing, which (let's get real) goes a long way on airplanes. To top it off, the brand carries multiple colors and patterns.
A great pair of compression socks belongs in your luggage, and Sockwells are a solid bet. They are the top choice for travelers for good reason. Before investing in a pair, there are some things you should know. We're here to break down all the details so you can understand how these socks work.
Why Sockwell is the top choice for travelers
After scouring several review sites, Sockwell consistently came out on top and most consumers had positive things to say. When compared to another brand, an Amazon reviewer commented that "[the Women's Circulator Moderate Graduated Compression Socks] are far superior. The compression is snug but more evenly distributed at the top with a wide upper band."
The Men's In Flight Moderate Compression Socks also had many positive shout-outs. One review praises the item, saying, "Compression socks are great for more than just flying, they make my legs feel refreshed and energized." Sockwell products definitely stand above the competition in the style department. This particular men's model comes in four colors with a striped band and airplanes. Meanwhile, the women's models are available in over 20 colors with varying patterns.
There are certain things you should never wear on a plane, but compression socks definitely aren't one of them. Sockwells make air travel easier, and they're advertised as safe for prolonged sitting, long flights, and pregnant women. The brand's moderate compression socks offer four different zones with graduated compression, which is a nice middle ground for those who want support without feeling overly constrained. On a plane, your body already feels squished into tight quarters, but your feet don't need to. These socks are also made from a blend of natural and synthetic materials so they can feel soft yet stretchy. Mind you, they contain Merino wool, which is something to consider if you're sensitive to this material.
How do compression socks work and which is right for you?
Compression socks can prevent swollen ankles, as the controlled pressure prevents blood from collecting in your lower half, encouraging healthy flow through the body. However, there's no one-size-fits-all with compression socks. When purchasing a pair, consider your individual needs, including the type and degree of compression, the length, and the design.
Uniform compression socks have the same degree of pressure throughout the material, while graduated compression socks have varying pressure. Typically, the pressure is strongest at the ankle, gradually decreasing as it moves upwards. There are also different degrees of compression. Sockwell offers moderate and firm options. Moderate compression is great for those who want to avoid swollen ankles and heavy limbs while traveling but don't have any serious medical conditions. Firm compression is recommended for those with varicose veins and those who need more circulation support.
Length is another aspect to consider since compression socks are available in knee-high or thigh-high options. Knee-highs tend to be more comfortable, so think about where you experience swelling and whether thigh-high compression is necessary. Some brands also offer a toe-less version for those who prefer more air. Lastly, style and design shouldn't be overlooked. After all, on some of the longest flights in the world, you could be wearing these socks for well over 16 hours. Pick a pattern that makes you smile.