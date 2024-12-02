The Best Compression Socks For Traveling To Help On Long Flights

Long flights can be frustrating — not just because of the sheer amount of time spent in the air. Sitting still in such a confined space can wreak havoc on our bodies and be the reason why your ankles swell up during a flight. If you often feel swollen after flying, you know exactly what we mean. Luckily, compression socks can help. You just need to know which ones to buy.

Compression socks have become increasingly popular in the past decade, with more and more brands popping up. However, there's one brand that stands above the rest: Sockwell. The company sells several models including the Women's Circulator Moderate Graduated Compression Socks and the Men's In Flight Moderate Compression Socks. Both models have moderate compression, which strikes a nice balance between comfy and functional. They're also breathable and odor-preventing, which (let's get real) goes a long way on airplanes. To top it off, the brand carries multiple colors and patterns.

A great pair of compression socks belongs in your luggage, and Sockwells are a solid bet. They are the top choice for travelers for good reason. Before investing in a pair, there are some things you should know. We're here to break down all the details so you can understand how these socks work.