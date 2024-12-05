Step Inside Pittsburgh's Secret Sanctuary Of Morbidly Macabre Art And Enchanting Creatures

If you're trying to find the best place for your next vacation, you can choose a locale based on a few factors, such as dining, outdoor adventures, and tourist attractions. However, for many travelers, shopping is enough of a reason to visit a particular city or neighborhood.

In the United States, shopping districts are abundant, although only a handful of them are worthy of using as a foundation for an entire vacation itinerary. For example, there's the Cherry Street shopping district, nestled in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Similarly, you can check out the oldest shopping mall in America, the Southdale Shopping Center in Edina, Minnesota.

While it makes sense to pick a city based on its shopping areas, those who love all things spooky may want to plan an excursion to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for one specific store. Nestled in the unassuming neighborhood of Allentown in the southern part of the city, The Weeping Glass is a shop full of oddities and unusual gifts for the macabre lover in your life.