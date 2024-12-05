Step Inside Pittsburgh's Secret Sanctuary Of Morbidly Macabre Art And Enchanting Creatures
If you're trying to find the best place for your next vacation, you can choose a locale based on a few factors, such as dining, outdoor adventures, and tourist attractions. However, for many travelers, shopping is enough of a reason to visit a particular city or neighborhood.
In the United States, shopping districts are abundant, although only a handful of them are worthy of using as a foundation for an entire vacation itinerary. For example, there's the Cherry Street shopping district, nestled in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Similarly, you can check out the oldest shopping mall in America, the Southdale Shopping Center in Edina, Minnesota.
While it makes sense to pick a city based on its shopping areas, those who love all things spooky may want to plan an excursion to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for one specific store. Nestled in the unassuming neighborhood of Allentown in the southern part of the city, The Weeping Glass is a shop full of oddities and unusual gifts for the macabre lover in your life.
What to expect when visiting The Weeping Glass in Pittsburgh
The Weeping Glass is a multipurpose shop that's been around since 2017. In addition to being a store that sells oddities and curiosities that you can't find at most other retailers, it's an Airbnb with a two-bedroom guest house above the shop. The owners of The Weeping Glass revamped the space, which was originally built in 1903. The accommodations are decorated much like the shop, so it's the perfect place for those who love spooky, otherworldly, haunted vibes. Finally, The Weeping Glass is an event space for various live entertainment.
But what's behind the name? While the owners haven't put out an official statement, the phrase "weeping glass" is well-known among glass makers. Apparently, when glass is weeping, it's unstable and liable to break soon. Considering Pittsburgh's glass-making history, the name of this shop reflects its macabre sensibilities.
So what exactly can you find within the walls of this shop? Anything that might tingle your senses or give you a slight sense of impending dread. As you wander through the shelves, you will notice a wide array of bizarre and unusual items, including skulls, antique statues, old-fashioned fortune-telling devices, skeletons, and occult memorabilia. Some products are mass-produced, while others are one-of-a-kind treasures you can't get anywhere else (like an antique metal/wood box that used to hold explosives).
What else to do after visiting The Weeping Glass
One thing you'll notice about The Weeping Glass is that it stands out from the other contemporary businesses around it on Warrington Ave. So, if you're trying to get your fix by visiting other spooky spots, you'll have to venture father out into the wide world of Pittsburgh.
After heading north across the Monongahela River, you can create an entire spine-chilling itinerary by shopping for more oddities at Hocus Pocus, embarking on the Haunted Pittsburgh Ghost Tour, and enjoying a beverage that's to die for at Cocktails from the Crypt.
If you're also looking for non-spooky activities, Pittsburgh has many attractions throughout the city, including the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden, the Andy Warhol Museum, and the National Aviary. For something fun and free, try Randyland, an interactive open-air art museum. Overall, Pittsburgh has many places to satisfy your senses, regardless of your preferences.