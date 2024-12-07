The Ultimate Time Of Year To Plan Your Trip To The Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic destinations in the United States, but those staggering views can come with some serious crowds — not to mention extreme temperatures. Whether you're hoping to attempt one of the most dangerous hikes in America or just stand at the top and enjoy the view, you're going to want to plan your trip for the best possible time to avoid having your view of the canyon blocked by other visitors trying to snap a pic. You'll have to decide what kind of weather you're willing to put up with while you explore Grand Canyon National Park. For the best possible experience, consider visiting in shoulder season, when the weather is mild and the crowds are less intense. At the Grand Canyon, that means visiting on a weekday in the fall or in spring after spring break has ended.

If your main concern is battling crowds and you don't mind chilly conditions, you can also consider traveling to the Grand Canyon in winter. It can be very cold, with temperatures regularly dropping well below freezing. While the snow in the canyon is beautiful, you'll also have to deal with a lot of park trail closures. If the more private experience in nature is worth packing your warmest hiking gear and missing out on exploring the snowy North Rim, winter might be for you. Otherwise, stick to shoulder season.