The Ultimate Time Of Year To Plan Your Trip To The Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic destinations in the United States, but those staggering views can come with some serious crowds — not to mention extreme temperatures. Whether you're hoping to attempt one of the most dangerous hikes in America or just stand at the top and enjoy the view, you're going to want to plan your trip for the best possible time to avoid having your view of the canyon blocked by other visitors trying to snap a pic. You'll have to decide what kind of weather you're willing to put up with while you explore Grand Canyon National Park. For the best possible experience, consider visiting in shoulder season, when the weather is mild and the crowds are less intense. At the Grand Canyon, that means visiting on a weekday in the fall or in spring after spring break has ended.
If your main concern is battling crowds and you don't mind chilly conditions, you can also consider traveling to the Grand Canyon in winter. It can be very cold, with temperatures regularly dropping well below freezing. While the snow in the canyon is beautiful, you'll also have to deal with a lot of park trail closures. If the more private experience in nature is worth packing your warmest hiking gear and missing out on exploring the snowy North Rim, winter might be for you. Otherwise, stick to shoulder season.
Try visiting on a weekday in fall to beat the crowds
September, October, and November are all gorgeous times to visit the Grand Canyon. For one thing, the temperatures are not as extreme. You may need to pack a warm coat in case temperatures drop down into the 20s, but generally, you'll have cool, mild weather for hiking. There usually isn't snow until November, so if you visit in September or October, you'll have your pick of hiking trails, and there will be very little chance of the spots you want to visit being closed.
In general, you don't have quite as many crowds to contend with in the fall season, either. This is largely because kids are back in school, so you won't find as many vacationing families visiting. Just be warned: If you choose to come on a weekend, you may still find yourself waiting for up to two hours just to get inside the park, especially if you come between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Visit the Grand Canyon in May to enjoy the weather
In terms of the weather, spring may be the absolute best time to explore the Grand Canyon. Late spring is fairly dry, but hasn't yet reached the scorching temperatures that you'll experience if you visit the park in summer. You'll usually have comfortable temperatures in the 50s and 70s, so if you come prepared with a jacket, you'll be perfectly comfortable while exploring the park (or just taking in the views, if hiking in national parks isn't your thing).
When you're planning your trip, you want to spend your time pondering fun questions, like which rim of the Grand Canyon offers the best hiking, not wondering how long you're going to be stuck in traffic. Unfortunately, the crowds can be intense during spring break, so you're going to make sure to plan your trip for after it ends, but before the summer crowds hit. That means scheduling a late April or May vacation.