Sweeping Ocean And Wildlife Views Await At An Under-The-Radar Scenic Overlook Near San Francisco
On the cliffs above Kirby Beach, with its secret oceanfront campground, just north of San Francisco, is Hawk Hill. From here, you get the most incredible 360 degree views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay, out into the Pacific Ocean, and out over the Marin Headlands (assuming there's not too much fog). You can park near the top of this 923-foot-tall hill, and then walk the rest of the way up via an easy, dirt trail.
The hill got its name from the hawks that are frequently seen here; if you're visiting on a clear day in fall, you'll likely be joined at the top by a number of birdwatchers with spotting scopes and binoculars. More than a dozen different birds of prey species migrate through the area by the thousands, making it one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Some of the most commonly spotted species are red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures, but you also have a chance to see peregrine falcons, golden eagles, and ospreys. "It's an incredibly exhilarating and exciting natural event because you get to see this shifting of birds that fly from summer to winter," Allen Fish, director of the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory, told SFGate.
Hawk Hill is well known for its military history and fantastic road cycling
Hawk Hill's location near the entrance to San Francisco Bay from the Pacific Ocean (aka the Golden Gate) meant it was an important location for the U.S. military, and during World War II and the Cold War, they started constructing military fortifications here, though they were never fully finished. You can still see some of the remnants as well as learn more about it thanks to some informational signage near the parking lot.
As you walk and drive around here, keep an eye out for bikers on the windy, one lane roads. Cyclists like to take on the challenge of biking to the top of Hawk Hill; the average grade on the way up is 5.8%, according to Strava, so it's a pretty touch climb. Then after taking in the view, it's an exhilarating and (potentially) wildly fast ride back down the back side of the hill.
No matter how you decide to explore Hawk Hill, remember to bring layers. Since it's an exposed, high hill, it can be breezy and chilly at the top even if it's calm and sunny at the base. Then for more fantastic San Francisco views, check out the colorful 16th Avenue tiled steps.