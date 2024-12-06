Sweeping Ocean And Wildlife Views Await At An Under-The-Radar Scenic Overlook Near San Francisco

On the cliffs above Kirby Beach, with its secret oceanfront campground, just north of San Francisco, is Hawk Hill. From here, you get the most incredible 360 degree views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay, out into the Pacific Ocean, and out over the Marin Headlands (assuming there's not too much fog). You can park near the top of this 923-foot-tall hill, and then walk the rest of the way up via an easy, dirt trail.

The hill got its name from the hawks that are frequently seen here; if you're visiting on a clear day in fall, you'll likely be joined at the top by a number of birdwatchers with spotting scopes and binoculars. More than a dozen different birds of prey species migrate through the area by the thousands, making it one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Some of the most commonly spotted species are red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures, but you also have a chance to see peregrine falcons, golden eagles, and ospreys. "It's an incredibly exhilarating and exciting natural event because you get to see this shifting of birds that fly from summer to winter," Allen Fish, director of the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory, told SFGate.