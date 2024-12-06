Take A Breath Of Lake Como Home After Your Vacation With Italy's Strangest Souvenir

ItalyComunica, the mastermind behind Lake Como Air, is selling the dream of elegance... in a can. Branded as a "luxurious souvenir" on their website, it's designed for anyone yearning to "rediscover the peace and elegance of this heavenly corner." Feeling stressed? Need an Insta-worthy moment of escapism? Pop the lid, take a whiff, and pretend you're lounging lakeside instead of doom-scrolling on your couch. In fact, the company encourages you to take a whiff during times when you need a "moment of escape, tranquility, or simply beauty."

At €9.90 (about $11) per tin, Lake Como Air is available in select shops across the area, particularly in picturesque villages like Como, Cernobbio, Menaggio, Lenno, and Bellano. This brainchild of marketing whiz Davide Abagnale, who started with posters of Lake Como before pivoting to selling canned air, aims to give tourists a slice of the iconic lake to take home. "Our idea is that, for example, a Californian tourist, visiting Lake Como, has on his desk in Los Angeles an object that contains the air of one of the most iconic and visited places in the world, such as Lake Como," he told The Independent. If nothing else, it's a clever way to promote Lake Como tourism.

And sure, the idea might strike some as wildly absurd, especially when Lake Como offers plenty of more traditional souvenirs. But even Mayor Alessandro Rapinese finds the concept amusing. "It's a novel idea, but not for everyone," he shared with CNN. "But as mayor of one of Italy's most beautiful cities, if someone wants to take some of their air home, that's fine as long as they also take beautiful memories of this area."