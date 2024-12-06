Michelangelo's 'Secret Room' In Italy Housing Hidden Art Pieces Is Unveiled And Open To The Public
The political landscape of 16th century Florence was defined by its power players, revolts and insurgencies, warring factions, and, perhaps most prominently, the Medici family. Once patrons of the famed Michelangelo, the artist had turned on his former benefactors and joined a revolt against their rule in 1527, causing the family's banishment into exile for a spell. Pope Clement VII, who commissioned the artist on a regular basis, was furious about his involvement and ordered his execution. This drove Michelangelo into hiding, into a minuscule sanctuary under the Medici Chapel. Barely grasping rays of light from the one tiny window, the artist continued his work in the secret studio, where he sketched until his pardon three months later.
As of the November 15, 2024, the hidden room and artworks he produced within its walls is open to the public. Previously, only art scholars were permitted to enter, and now there is a maximum limit of four visitors at a time. Guests need to book ahead, with tickets costing €20 for the room entry, €10 for the museum, and €3 for the booking, for a total of €33 or $35.54 USD. The cherry on top is that it is located within the heart of Florence, the most walkable city in the world and an art-filled historic gem in Italy.
What you will find in Michelangelo's Florence hideaway
After Michelangelo emerged unpunished from his subterranean bunker and recommenced work on the Sistine Chapel, he never spoke of where he had been. The question wasn't solved by the history books until a mere 50 years ago. The 500-year-old secret setting concealed raw sketches on the walls, including depictions of Christ, rough-drawn portraits of the artist himself, and reproductions of the world-famous ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, in its most primitive form. The artist never expected the world to see his rough drafts and unpolished pieces. They're the types of works that give outsiders a clear window into an artist's mind, and how his work manifested within his process. Scrawled on the walls rather than on paper, they're reflective of the pressing passion that may have manifested in the artist's intense isolation.
As with taking a trip to the breathtaking Italian birthplace of Da Vinci, art lovers in Tuscany can easily immerse themselves in the history of their favorite painters and sculptors. Visiting the site of Michelangelo's most unfiltered work allows travelers a first-hand insight into the artist's past, the history of Italian art, and turbulent tales of Florence.
Explore Florence through Michelangelo's eye
Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni — or, for the sake of ease, Michelangelo — was born and raised on the smooth paved streets of Florence. Many of his greatest works are still on display in his home city, and comprise the best of the attractions you can't skip on your trip to Florence. Lead yourself on a tour of the storied city, marking the artist's masterworks as your waypoints. Amongst the most magnificent is the Academia Galleria, the home to more Michelangelo statues than any other gallery. Most famously, it is home to "David." Carved by the artist at only 26-years-old, the towering statue is considered one of the greatest artworks ever achieved.
Put yourself in the legend's footsteps and visit the artworks that inspired him, as a budding artist in Renaissance Florence, at the Bargello Museum, or by visiting Casa Buonarroti, his baroque home. Wander the golden streets of Florence and casually pass by many of Michelangelo's sculptural masterworks, donning the sides of churches and palazzos, before reaching the Church of Santa Croce. After his death in Rome at the age of 88, the city devised an elaborate smuggling plan to return the artist to his home city. He was interred to eternal repose in the church after they pulled off the heist, where he remains today.