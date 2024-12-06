Michelangelo's 'Secret Room' In Italy Housing Hidden Art Pieces Is Unveiled And Open To The Public

The political landscape of 16th century Florence was defined by its power players, revolts and insurgencies, warring factions, and, perhaps most prominently, the Medici family. Once patrons of the famed Michelangelo, the artist had turned on his former benefactors and joined a revolt against their rule in 1527, causing the family's banishment into exile for a spell. Pope Clement VII, who commissioned the artist on a regular basis, was furious about his involvement and ordered his execution. This drove Michelangelo into hiding, into a minuscule sanctuary under the Medici Chapel. Barely grasping rays of light from the one tiny window, the artist continued his work in the secret studio, where he sketched until his pardon three months later.

As of the November 15, 2024, the hidden room and artworks he produced within its walls is open to the public. Previously, only art scholars were permitted to enter, and now there is a maximum limit of four visitors at a time. Guests need to book ahead, with tickets costing €20 for the room entry, €10 for the museum, and €3 for the booking, for a total of €33 or $35.54 USD. The cherry on top is that it is located within the heart of Florence, the most walkable city in the world and an art-filled historic gem in Italy.