China's Science Fiction Museum Is An Unusual Building That Looks Like It Belongs On An Alien Planet
Science fiction fans can now visit a museum that looks straight out of the distant future. China's science fiction museum, located in Chengdu, is housed in a building that looks like an otherworldly spacecraft floating above a lake. The massive structure spans a whopping 59,000 square meters, which is the equivalent of about 10 football fields, and contains a variety of exhibits, interactive installations, and conference spaces — all of which also look like something out of a science fiction movie. From the outside, the building is in the shape of a fluid and metallic seven-pointed star, and according to one of its designers, it is made to look drastically different when viewed from different angles.
Commissioned in 2022 and built in time to host the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), the museum draws attention to Chinese authors and their rich contributions to the world of science fiction. The building itself is more than just a breathtaking sight, as it follows green guidelines to reduce its environmental footprint. One of the most impressive aspects is how quickly it went from commission to completion — a span of just 12 months — which is astounding for a building that's about three times the size of the Sydney Opera House. A visit to the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum isn't just for sci-fi fans; anyone would be starstruck by its otherworldly design. If China's on your travel list, this museum should be on your itinerary. And if you're sporting some sci-fi gear, make sure you avoid wearing a green hat, which has an unfortunate connotation in China.
China's science fiction museum is surreal, futuristic, and eco friendly
China's science fiction museum comes around the same time as Netflix's popular sci-fi series "3 Body Problem," which is based on books written by the Chinese author Liu Cixin. The building is a worthy reminder of the multiple Chinese authors who have won the Hugo Award for science fiction writing. The literary award ceremony, also an annual part of Worldcon, fittingly took place in the science fiction museum in 2023.
Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, a company with an extensive roster of iconic buildings around the world, the science fiction museum was built using the architecture firm's groundbreaking digital building simulation process. In addition to solar panels on its roof and large openings for natural light to reduce electricity consumption, the building is situated on an artificial lake. The floating spaceship aesthetic aside, the lake also helps with irrigating the surrounding green areas and reduces the risk of flooding.
The building is part of a broader "Future City" development on the outskirts of Chengdu city, with many more futuristic buildings planned. As one of China's newest megacities, Chengdu is worth a visit and encompasses a plethora of traditional and modern sights. However, it is a large and touristy city, so be careful not to get taken in by the likes of the Chinese tea house scam that often traps tourists.
A visit to the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum
Visiting the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum is simple, but since it is outside the city, you must set aside a few hours to account for getting there and back. You can reach the museum using the local metro system, and spend time leisurely walking in the park and on winding pathways that surround the building, soaking in the futuristic views from various angles. You can also book your ticket online and scan it at the museum's entrance when you're ready to go in.
The main atrium is scattered with giant futuristic exhibits and interactive installations. However, it's best to brush up on your Chinese or use a translating app since almost all the signage in the building is in Chinese. Of course, you can also ask locals for guidance as many of them speak some English. However, make sure to steer clear of certain topics, like the three Ts tourists must avoid mentioning in China.
You can head to higher floors of the museum building to enjoy views from the open terraces. One of the building's highlights is actually on the way out, and an escalator in the main atrium leads you down into the building's dark underbelly. You walk through a surreal passage illuminated only by screens with vivid light displays, giving you one last dose of immersive sci-fi as you exit Chengdu's Science Fiction Museum.