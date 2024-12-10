China's Science Fiction Museum Is An Unusual Building That Looks Like It Belongs On An Alien Planet

Science fiction fans can now visit a museum that looks straight out of the distant future. China's science fiction museum, located in Chengdu, is housed in a building that looks like an otherworldly spacecraft floating above a lake. The massive structure spans a whopping 59,000 square meters, which is the equivalent of about 10 football fields, and contains a variety of exhibits, interactive installations, and conference spaces — all of which also look like something out of a science fiction movie. From the outside, the building is in the shape of a fluid and metallic seven-pointed star, and according to one of its designers, it is made to look drastically different when viewed from different angles.

Commissioned in 2022 and built in time to host the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), the museum draws attention to Chinese authors and their rich contributions to the world of science fiction. The building itself is more than just a breathtaking sight, as it follows green guidelines to reduce its environmental footprint. One of the most impressive aspects is how quickly it went from commission to completion — a span of just 12 months — which is astounding for a building that's about three times the size of the Sydney Opera House. A visit to the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum isn't just for sci-fi fans; anyone would be starstruck by its otherworldly design. If China's on your travel list, this museum should be on your itinerary. And if you're sporting some sci-fi gear, make sure you avoid wearing a green hat, which has an unfortunate connotation in China.