Rhode Island's Extravagant Mansions Are Home To Spectacular Christmas Displays

During the 19th-century Gilded Age, Newport, Rhode Island – a coastal town with undeniable French vibes – became the premier summer resort for the wealthy. Elaborate "cottages" were constructed along the waterfront. Today, many of these mansions still stand and draw over a million visitors each year to tour through the grand rooms where America's richest families lived and entertained. Newport has some of the best beaches in Rhode Island, so summer is a popular time to visit. However, December is a particularly festive season when the most famous mansions — such as The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Chateau-sur-Mer – deck the halls for Christmas. Sparkling Christmas trees tower in every room, mantles are festooned with garlands and florals, and dining tables are adorned with lavish settings. Plus, special experiences abound, like holiday light decorations, Christmas tea with an ocean view, and an elegant Holiday Dinner Dance.

If you want to be transported to a Gilded Age Christmas, the best way to reach Newport is to fly into Providence Airport and make the 35-minute drive to Newport. The mansions are decorated for Christmas through New Year's Day. Though there are varying opening days and hours for the mansions, all of the homes are closed on Christmas Day. The Breakers is also open after dark for Sparkling Lights at the Breakers. Ticket prices range depending on how many mansions you visit, with adult tickets starting at $25 for one property and ranging up to $46 for three properties.