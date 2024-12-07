Rhode Island's Extravagant Mansions Are Home To Spectacular Christmas Displays
During the 19th-century Gilded Age, Newport, Rhode Island – a coastal town with undeniable French vibes – became the premier summer resort for the wealthy. Elaborate "cottages" were constructed along the waterfront. Today, many of these mansions still stand and draw over a million visitors each year to tour through the grand rooms where America's richest families lived and entertained. Newport has some of the best beaches in Rhode Island, so summer is a popular time to visit. However, December is a particularly festive season when the most famous mansions — such as The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Chateau-sur-Mer – deck the halls for Christmas. Sparkling Christmas trees tower in every room, mantles are festooned with garlands and florals, and dining tables are adorned with lavish settings. Plus, special experiences abound, like holiday light decorations, Christmas tea with an ocean view, and an elegant Holiday Dinner Dance.
If you want to be transported to a Gilded Age Christmas, the best way to reach Newport is to fly into Providence Airport and make the 35-minute drive to Newport. The mansions are decorated for Christmas through New Year's Day. Though there are varying opening days and hours for the mansions, all of the homes are closed on Christmas Day. The Breakers is also open after dark for Sparkling Lights at the Breakers. Ticket prices range depending on how many mansions you visit, with adult tickets starting at $25 for one property and ranging up to $46 for three properties.
What to see in Newport
A lavish Italian Renaissance-style retreat, The Breakers is the grande dame of all the Newport mansions and was built for the Vanderbilt family at the end of the 19th century. Many of the mansion's 70 rooms are decorated by theme, and a 15-foot tall poinsettia tree crowns the stunning double-height main hall. After dark, The Breakers' 13-acre grounds are illuminated with holiday lights and decorations that are a treat to explore.
Another waterfront wonder is Marble House, a Beaux-Arts estate built by the Vanderbilt family, which boasts extravagant marble architecture and gilded interiors that are only enhanced by the glittering Christmas decor. The property's original Chinese Tea House, which overlooks the ocean, also hosts a sumptuous holiday afternoon tea. The Elms, a French chateau-inspired residence, features festive rooms that all overlook the property's sprawling 14-acres of lawn and gardens. And the Victorian villa Chateau-sur-Mer, which was built in 1852 as the very first Newport mansion, will be decorated for Christmas for the first time in 25 years.
"Visited the Breakers for the Christmas tour and light display — what an evening," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Loved that it was self-guided, so we could spend as much time as we wanted touring the rooms and also outside." After a day of visiting Newport's mansions, head into the quaint harbor of Newport for dinner. For a historic meal, make a reservation at White Horse Tavern, America's oldest restaurant that's still in operation.