California's Free-To-Visit Dazzling Christmas Display Offers Festive, Hallmark-Like Vibes
The perfect Hallmark movie setting is typically a wintry location, like a cozy "Christmas City" brimming with holiday festivities. However, one small Southern California town will make film directors rethink their next set. The charming Dana Point replaces the typical snowy, mountainous holiday landscape with sandy shores and ocean waves. When the cliffside beaches come alive under twinkling lights, ornaments, and wreaths, you'll feel like you're alongside Hallmark's star actress, Lacey Chabert, in your own Christmas film. With a population of fewer than 35,000 people, there's a strong sense of community that comes together for the holiday season.
By mid-November, over 700,000 LEDs go up for locals and tourists to enjoy along the town's Pacific coastline. For over 45 years, the city has also hosted an annual, weekend-long boat parade for sailors to partake in the seasonal decor. The festivities happen at the Dana Point Harbor, filled with various boats, sparkling beaches, nautical museums, and a vibrant shopping center, making it a major pedestrian destination. The holiday exhibit is so grand that Modern Luxury Riviera named it one of the "Best Holiday Displays in Orange County." It's the kind of town that will get you to say "Happy harbor-days" rather than "holidays."
Make a stop at Santa's Seaside Carnival
The sailboats, yachts, and fishing boats at Dana Point Harbor are awe-inspiring to watch on a regular Tuesday, so you can only imagine what they're like around the holidays. The ocean dazzles with illuminated vessels decorated with blow-up figures of Santa Claus, reindeer, and Christmas trees. As the captains dress up their watercraft for "Santa's Seaside Carnival," they compete to win the title of "Best Use of Theme" and other categories, and one lucky crew gets awarded $10,000 in cash. With an entry fee of around $20, it's a great return on investment to spread the holiday cheer (and as an onlooker, you can watch for free).
While evenings during the holiday season are lively, spending the day in Dana Point is peaceful. You can linger near Baby Beach or go for a boat ride with the jolly, red-suited man himself. In the spirit of the holidays, ticket proceeds from the boat excursion go toward Soroptimist International, an organization focusing on supporting women and girls.
Whether you're seaside or shoreside, you can transport your mind to Europe, as the city has Italian and Spanish influences, similar to the Sicily-esque Palos Verdes and the Spanish-inspired Santa Barbara nearby. The town feels as though it was carefully developed to be a movie set — you may have to remind yourself you're not in Hollywood.
Shop around the Lantern District atop the cliffs
Above the cliffs, you'll find the Lantern District of Dana Point, where Spanish-style architecture adds beautiful charm to the scenery around you. The coastal downtown area will give you that main character moment, as you walk along the shops, restaurants, and art galleries where local vendors gear their products to seasonal goodies. The Lantern District hosts an annual holiday market with over 55 vendors selling handmade gifts for purchase. The area is a crowd favorite, as it has gained a near five-star rating on Google. The neighborhood is most known for its upscale eateries, shops, and pedestrian-friendly paths.
The city has hidden-gem hikes leading to incredible views of the Dana Point Harbor, such as Bluff Top Trail. As you walk to the clearing, you'll find fun facts about Dana Point's history. This trail is a great viewing point for the boat parade in particular. So, once you finish your holiday shopping, make sure to find a prime spot for the big show — may it be at Bluff Top Trail or down below near the "Merry Kiss Me" sign at the harbor.