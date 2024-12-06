California's Free-To-Visit Dazzling Christmas Display Offers Festive, Hallmark-Like Vibes

The sailboats, yachts, and fishing boats at Dana Point Harbor are awe-inspiring to watch on a regular Tuesday, so you can only imagine what they're like around the holidays. The ocean dazzles with illuminated vessels decorated with blow-up figures of Santa Claus, reindeer, and Christmas trees. As the captains dress up their watercraft for "Santa's Seaside Carnival," they compete to win the title of "Best Use of Theme" and other categories, and one lucky crew gets awarded $10,000 in cash. With an entry fee of around $20, it's a great return on investment to spread the holiday cheer (and as an onlooker, you can watch for free).

While evenings during the holiday season are lively, spending the day in Dana Point is peaceful. You can linger near Baby Beach or go for a boat ride with the jolly, red-suited man himself. In the spirit of the holidays, ticket proceeds from the boat excursion go toward Soroptimist International, an organization focusing on supporting women and girls.

Whether you're seaside or shoreside, you can transport your mind to Europe, as the city has Italian and Spanish influences, similar to the Sicily-esque Palos Verdes and the Spanish-inspired Santa Barbara nearby. The town feels as though it was carefully developed to be a movie set — you may have to remind yourself you're not in Hollywood.