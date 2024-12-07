The Unexpected Way Your Passport Can Be Taken From You, According To The IRS

There are a bunch of things to consider when dealing with passports, like when to renew them, how best to dress for your passport photo, or whether it's worth getting a passport cover. What you may not know is that there are reasons your passport can be taken away from you. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), you may lose your passport or not be able to apply or renew if you haven't paid your taxes. While you should be paying them every year, if you've been in arrears, you might be freaking out right now. Pause and take a deep breath. There is a high threshold for the amount of tax debt that qualifies you for this penalty, and there are really important exceptions, like bankruptcy, for instance. It's also unlikely for your passport to be revoked immediately. That said, you should take this seriously if you have outstanding tax debt and plan to take an overseas trip in the near future.

According to a LendEDU report, the average U.S. tax debt as of 2019 was $16,849, which is well below the amount that can cause this issue. The IRS considers "seriously delinquent tax debt" to be amounts totaling over $62,000 at the time of this writing, including penalties and interest. (That can change each year.) However, if that debt includes child support, you're experiencing hardship, you've made arrangements with the IRS to pay in installments, you're in bankruptcy, you're in a federally declared disaster area, or you fall under another protected category (all of which you can see here), your debts may not be considered seriously delinquent.