Experience The Bustle Of Urban Malaysia With Breathtaking Jungle Scenery At This Gorgeous City

When it comes to Malaysia, most travelers only think about Kuala Lumpur, one of the best and most affordable street food destinations in the world. However, this Southeast Asian country has a lot more to offer. For those seeking unique culinary experiences, a bustling big city, or an adventure through the jungle, the city of Kuching has it all.

Kuching is the capital of Sarawak in Borneo. This city of 650,000 inhabitants combines a historical heritage with a splash of modern architecture, restaurants, bistros, and five-star hotels. Kuching is also home to several national parks where travelers can come close with orangutans, proboscis monkeys, green vipers, and many other creatures without having to travel so far from the city.

To top it all off, Kuching's residents are some of the most friendly locals you'll ever meet, eager to welcome travelers coming from far and wide. So whether you are seeking some urban adventures in a beautiful city with delicious food, historical museums, and palaces or a journey into breathtaking jungles and rainforests, Kuching is definitely the best Malaysian destination for you.