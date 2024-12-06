Experience The Bustle Of Urban Malaysia With Breathtaking Jungle Scenery At This Gorgeous City
When it comes to Malaysia, most travelers only think about Kuala Lumpur, one of the best and most affordable street food destinations in the world. However, this Southeast Asian country has a lot more to offer. For those seeking unique culinary experiences, a bustling big city, or an adventure through the jungle, the city of Kuching has it all.
Kuching is the capital of Sarawak in Borneo. This city of 650,000 inhabitants combines a historical heritage with a splash of modern architecture, restaurants, bistros, and five-star hotels. Kuching is also home to several national parks where travelers can come close with orangutans, proboscis monkeys, green vipers, and many other creatures without having to travel so far from the city.
To top it all off, Kuching's residents are some of the most friendly locals you'll ever meet, eager to welcome travelers coming from far and wide. So whether you are seeking some urban adventures in a beautiful city with delicious food, historical museums, and palaces or a journey into breathtaking jungles and rainforests, Kuching is definitely the best Malaysian destination for you.
Moving through Kuching and the city's center
Surrounded by lush jungles, nature, palaces, museums, and many attractions, Kuching is sure to cater to every traveler's wants and needs. The best part is that some of the most popular spots are close to the city center, like the Astana or the many sites along the Sarawak River.
The Astana is a palace where the governor of Sarawak has resided since 1869. The gorgeous gardens surrounding the complex are very popular among tourists, and the best views are from the southern river bank. If you do feel like crossing the river, you can take a ferry and stop by Fort Margherita.
Fort Margherita once protected Kuching from pirate attacks. It houses the Brooke Gallery, where you can learn all about the history of Sarawak's sultans and the White Rajahs. Afterward, you can stroll down the Darul Hana Bridge and enjoy scenic views of the city. For informal history lessons, walk down the quaint streets of Padungan and Carpenter. Other popular attractions near the city center include a spice market on India Street, the Sarawak Museum, an old post office, and the 19th-century Chinese shops in the main bazaar.
A city surrounded by a jungle, orangutans, and a love for cats
Kuching is home to several national parks, like Bako National Park, where visitors can enjoy a rainforest habitat and possibly meet proboscis monkeys. The Semenggoh Wildlife Center is one of three in the entire country dedicated to rehabilitating orangutans. Here, visitors can sometimes enjoy close encounters with the apes close to the HQ area. The Gunung Gading National Park and Kubah National Park are also great options for nature enthusiasts in search of more wild adventures near Kuching.
While Sipadan Island is rated as one of the world's best diving destinations for underwater beauty, Kuching has some great wreck and reef sites. The city also has a one-of-a-kind Cat Museum with four different galleries and thousands of items related to felines. The museum is located in the North City Hall and opens every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for holidays.
Kuching also offers travelers several accommodation options, including five-star hotels. For a more budget-friendly visit, Kuching has many affordable places to stay, like the Check In Lodge, which offers shared rooms in a hostel setting. Regardless of your choice of lodgings and activities, Kuching is ready to welcome those in search of unique and unforgettable urban and natural adventures.