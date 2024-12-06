One Of The 'Midwest's Most Cherished Playgrounds' Is The Largest Lake On The Mississippi River
The Mississippi River runs from Lake Itasca in Minnesota all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. It's an important economic and transportation route — but it's also a great spot to unwind and commune with nature. That's especially true for Lake Pepin, the largest lake on the Mississippi River. Located between Wisconsin and Minnesota, this natural widening of the river forms a massive body of water that's a local favorite for kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, and even fine dining.
Lake City is one of the biggest cities along Lake Pepin, and it's a good central hub for all its water-based activities. Along with lodging and restaurants, Lake City has a quaint downtown district and a beautiful walking path that runs along the shoreline. It's also less than two hours from Minneapolis and close to the popular Frontenac State Park, ensuring you have plenty of ways to stay busy during your time in the Midwest. And, much like another Minnesota town with scenic coastal views, you'll find that Lake Pepin and Lake City will provide you with a relaxing getaway far removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Stay active on and around Lake Pepin
With Lake City as your launching point, you'll have plenty of choices for outdoor recreation around Lake Pepin. To get out on the water, swing by Lake City Boat Club & Rentals. Here, you'll be able to snag a rental for kayaks, canoes, and boats. The shop is located downtown just a few blocks from the shoreline, so once you're done with your rental, consider milling about Lake City's shops or walking through the serene Patton Park.
Lake Pepin is encircled by dense forests and rocky bluffs — and if you'd like to enjoy views of its glistening waters from the safety of land, you'll find a wealth of hikes around its perimeter. The Lake Pepin Overlook Loop in Frontenac State Park is a perennial favorite, as it climbs over 400 feet to give you aerial, panoramic views of the Mississippi River. Bluffside Trail is another favorite, as it brings you close to the water through dense thickets of trees (which look especially stunning as they change colors in the fall).
Prefer something less strenuous? Kick back and relax at Hok-Si-La Park and Campground. The 252-acre park is located in the northern corner of Lake City, and its highlights include a sandy beach, plenty of campsites, and heaps of local wildlife in the surrounding Minnesota wilderness. Along with tent campsites, various cabins are available for rent. Be sure to book well in advance to snag the best spots.
Unwind with Lake Pepin's restaurants and wineries
Though you won't find anything as ritzy as Napa Valley's trendy downtown wineries, there's plenty of fine dining around Lake Pepin. Villa Bellezza Winery & Vineyards is an elegant option located across the river in Wisconsin. Along with an atmosphere inspired by historic Italian villages, you'll get to enjoy not just wine but also refined food with an Italian flair. Once you're done eating, consider taking a tour of its expansive and immaculate grounds.
Just down the road is Maiden Rock Cidery & Orchard. This rustic venue is more relaxed than Villa Bellezza, but it's no less charming. The tasting room is a highlight for most visitors, but you can also enjoy a tour of the grounds or relax outside in the breeze with a cold glass of some award-winning cider.
Back in Lake City, you'll find a wide selection of restaurants, ranging from the authentic Mexican food of El Barco Bar and Grill to the comforting cuisine of Kelly's Lake House Bar & Grill. The latter is especially enticing during warmer months, as it's perched right along the water's edge. Stroll through downtown to find even more restaurants, as its streets are lined with local establishments you won't find anywhere else.