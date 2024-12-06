One Of The 'Midwest's Most Cherished Playgrounds' Is The Largest Lake On The Mississippi River

With Lake City as your launching point, you'll have plenty of choices for outdoor recreation around Lake Pepin. To get out on the water, swing by Lake City Boat Club & Rentals. Here, you'll be able to snag a rental for kayaks, canoes, and boats. The shop is located downtown just a few blocks from the shoreline, so once you're done with your rental, consider milling about Lake City's shops or walking through the serene Patton Park.

Lake Pepin is encircled by dense forests and rocky bluffs — and if you'd like to enjoy views of its glistening waters from the safety of land, you'll find a wealth of hikes around its perimeter. The Lake Pepin Overlook Loop in Frontenac State Park is a perennial favorite, as it climbs over 400 feet to give you aerial, panoramic views of the Mississippi River. Bluffside Trail is another favorite, as it brings you close to the water through dense thickets of trees (which look especially stunning as they change colors in the fall).

Prefer something less strenuous? Kick back and relax at Hok-Si-La Park and Campground. The 252-acre park is located in the northern corner of Lake City, and its highlights include a sandy beach, plenty of campsites, and heaps of local wildlife in the surrounding Minnesota wilderness. Along with tent campsites, various cabins are available for rent. Be sure to book well in advance to snag the best spots.