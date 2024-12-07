Deep In The Pennsylvania Woods Is A Haunting Ruin With Dark Legends And Mysterious History

Located in Paradise Valley just outside the town of Cresco in Monroe County, the Devil's Hole sits on the banks of a small creek. Overshadowed by the rolling hills of the Poconos and surrounded by dense forests, these bleakly beautiful ruins are one of the strangest sites in Pennsylvania. The crumbling walls of the original structure have been overtaken by the woodland undergrowth; it looks and feels as if it has been abandoned for a long time. Despite some clues to its original purpose, no one knows what the Devil's Hole was for sure.

The burnt-out ruins are made up of stone, concrete, and cinder building blocks, which have led some to speculate that the building was rebuilt more than once over its lifetime. The best-preserved elements of the structure are the large double fireplaces stacked on top of each other, indicating that it had multiple floors at some point. Most of the remaining walls are too badly damaged to provide any hard evidence of what the ruins once were.

According to local legends, the Devil's Hole was a Prohibition-era speakeasy hidden in the woods from the government. Others theorize that it might have been a ski lodge, largely due to the cleared area behind the ruins heading up the mountain, which could have been a lift. Whatever it once was, the Devil's Hole seems to have been destroyed in the 1950s by a combination of fire and flooding.

