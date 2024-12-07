Deep In The Pennsylvania Woods Is A Haunting Ruin With Dark Legends And Mysterious History
Pennsylvania is a fascinating state that contains multitudes. Despite being one of the most heavily industrialized states in the U.S. with a huge manufacturing output, it also boasts some of the most beautiful and largest forests in the country. The name Pennsylvania literally means "Penn's Woods" and was named for the forest-covered colony founded in 1681 by the Quaker William Penn.
From Susquehannock State Forest in the north to Michaux State Forest in the south and across the densely wooded peaks and valleys of the Appalachian Mountains, Pennsylvania is literally covered in trees. The deep, dark woods of this Rust Belt state are full of incredible stories and hidden tourist attractions.
In the hemlock forests of the north, people tell tales of the mysterious squonk, and across the state, there are phantoms, hauntings, and ghost towns everywhere you turn if you know where to look. But none of the state's dark legends is quite as mystifying as the haunting ruins at Devil's Hole.
Crumbling walls overtaken by the forest at Devil's Hole
Located in Paradise Valley just outside the town of Cresco in Monroe County, the Devil's Hole sits on the banks of a small creek. Overshadowed by the rolling hills of the Poconos and surrounded by dense forests, these bleakly beautiful ruins are one of the strangest sites in Pennsylvania. The crumbling walls of the original structure have been overtaken by the woodland undergrowth; it looks and feels as if it has been abandoned for a long time. Despite some clues to its original purpose, no one knows what the Devil's Hole was for sure.
The burnt-out ruins are made up of stone, concrete, and cinder building blocks, which have led some to speculate that the building was rebuilt more than once over its lifetime. The best-preserved elements of the structure are the large double fireplaces stacked on top of each other, indicating that it had multiple floors at some point. Most of the remaining walls are too badly damaged to provide any hard evidence of what the ruins once were.
According to local legends, the Devil's Hole was a Prohibition-era speakeasy hidden in the woods from the government. Others theorize that it might have been a ski lodge, largely due to the cleared area behind the ruins heading up the mountain, which could have been a lift. Whatever it once was, the Devil's Hole seems to have been destroyed in the 1950s by a combination of fire and flooding.
[Featured image by Nicholas A. Tonelli from Northeast Pennsylvania, USA via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0]
Woodland trails, waterfalls, and mountain routes nearby
Getting to the Devil's Hole ruins is something of an adventure in itself. Starting at the North Parking Area in Kurmes Preserve, it is a challenging mile-and-a-half hike along poorly marked trails and through several water crossings. The woodland scenery is gorgeous, but the route can be slippery and wet. Although the trail can be hard to find, the narrow valley means that once you find the stream, it is relatively simple to keep track of where you need to go, as there is really only one route to walk.
Beyond the Devil's Hole, the Pocono Mountains boast a mesmerizing series of waterfalls and plenty of other fantastic trails. Rattlesnake Creek Road is an out-and-back trail that skirts the bottom of Mount Godfrey, takes you past a gorgeous waterfall, and is best experienced after heavy rain when the cascade is at its most impressive. A little further afield, the Keystone State is packed with spectacular scenic hikes at the "Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania" and sections of the famed Appalachian trail.