The 'Grand Canyon Of Pennsylvania' Is A Spectacular Destination Full Of Scenic Overlooks And Hikes

The Grand Canyon, a geological marvel in northwestern Arizona, is popular with holidaymakers from both the United States and all around the world. As the second-most visited national park in the country, it draws in 5 million visitors annually. By contrast, Pennsylvania's Pine Creek Gorge is an underrated vacation spot, attracting about 400,000 visitors each year, making it an excellent alternative for those looking to avoid large crowds. (This is not to be confused with New York's Letchworth Park, sometimes called the Grand Canyon of the East.) With a maximum depth of 1,450 feet (compared to the Grand Canyon's 6,000 feet), Pine Creek Gorge may be smaller in scale, but still offers epic scenic overlooks and spectacular views of the surrounding natural area, and it even offers a safer experience, as the Grand Canyon is considered to be one of the most dangerous parks in the world.

Advertisement

Located in north-central Pennsylvania, within the 160,000 acre Tioga State Forest, Pine Creek Gorge was carved into the Allegheny Plateau by glaciers and stretches for 47 miles. The gorge is accessible along Route 6 and lies between Colton Point State Park and Leonard Harrison State Park, making it an ideal destination for family-friendly trips. Remarkably, the forests surrounding the gorge were nearly barren a century ago, depleted by the lumber trade and fires. Today, nature has healed and restored the area into a prime spot for leaf-peeping. In September and October, its deciduous trees blaze with hues of red, orange, yellow, and gold, creating stunning displays, making it a great alternative to some of the busier places to see fall foliage in the U.S.

Advertisement