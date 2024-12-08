'Nevada's Yosemite' Is A Remarkably Underrated Remote Canyon Hike With Awe-Inspiring Views

It's fitting that, in one of America's driest states, one of its most beautiful features was shaped by water, even if that water is long gone and first carved the landscape while locked up in ice. The stunning Lamoille Canyon in Nevada's Ruby Mountains is a glacial valley that today is referred to by many as "Nevada's Yosemite." While it's likely not as dramatic as California's unparalleled Yosemite National Park – at least in terms of sheer area or the presence of the rocky monoliths that have inspired adventurers for generations — the Silver State's underrated offering is more remote and definitely less crowded.

For hikers looking for some solitude, Lamoille Canyon offers the opportunity to wander without having to rub elbows with others. One hike in particular is a lonely, 3-mile, out-and-back trek that gives visitors an up-close look at the Ruby Mountains and reveals exactly why they are among Nevada's most treasured outdoor adventure destinations. With stunning vistas, dramatic waterfalls, and crystal-clear lakes and streams, a hike along the Lamoille Stock Trail rivals more renowned — and more crowded — treks anywhere in the U.S.