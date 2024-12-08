'Nevada's Yosemite' Is A Remarkably Underrated Remote Canyon Hike With Awe-Inspiring Views
It's fitting that, in one of America's driest states, one of its most beautiful features was shaped by water, even if that water is long gone and first carved the landscape while locked up in ice. The stunning Lamoille Canyon in Nevada's Ruby Mountains is a glacial valley that today is referred to by many as "Nevada's Yosemite." While it's likely not as dramatic as California's unparalleled Yosemite National Park – at least in terms of sheer area or the presence of the rocky monoliths that have inspired adventurers for generations — the Silver State's underrated offering is more remote and definitely less crowded.
For hikers looking for some solitude, Lamoille Canyon offers the opportunity to wander without having to rub elbows with others. One hike in particular is a lonely, 3-mile, out-and-back trek that gives visitors an up-close look at the Ruby Mountains and reveals exactly why they are among Nevada's most treasured outdoor adventure destinations. With stunning vistas, dramatic waterfalls, and crystal-clear lakes and streams, a hike along the Lamoille Stock Trail rivals more renowned — and more crowded — treks anywhere in the U.S.
Lamoille Stock Trail offers a variety of activities
The Lamoille Stock Trail is a moderately challenging hike into the Ruby Mountain Wilderness. It features an elevation gain of 935 feet. That may not seem like a massive climb, especially because it's spread out over 3 miles, but consider that the starting elevation at the trailhead is 8,800 feet. Altitude, particularly for hikers who might be sensitive to it, can be an issue.
The trailhead is located just outside the town of Lamoille, Nevada, and offers hikers the opportunity to multitask a bit. Not only is it a solid hike that'll help you get your daily steps in, but trekkers can also enjoy the best mountain scenery Nevada has to offer. In June and July, the wildflowers that bloom along the trail are absolutely stunning. And for anglers, Lamoille Creek and Lamoille Lake, where the trail eventually leads, are both home to wild trout. Fly fishers, in particular, can chase rainbow trout and brook trout in the Lamoille Creek, and the bigger tiger trout can be found in Lamoille Lake when it's stocked enough to fish. But the best part? Your chances of seeing another hiker — or angler or landscape photographer — are slim. This lonesome swath of Nevada belies the state's chaotic casino persona.
The Ruby Mountains are a hiker's dream destination
While the Lamoille Stock Trail is an excellent main event while visiting the Ruby Mountains, hikers can easily turn a daylong visit to this north-central Nevada mountain range into a multiday trekking adventure. For the hearty souls who love to backpack into the backcountry, the Ruby Mountains offer several options for overnight hikes or hikes that can stretch over several days. For hikers looking for something a bit more substantial than a day hike like the trek on the Lamoille Stock Trail, the Liberty Lake Trail is an excellent option. At almost 9 miles long, it's an ideal trail for an overnight hike. It also features stunning summer wildflower viewing, very good fly fishing in both creeks and lakes, and, of course, much sought-after solitude.
Another good option? Consider the Castle Lake Loop Trail that starts near Spring Creek, Nevada. A bit more challenging than some of the other area trails, it stretches just over 11 miles, making it a great choice for an overnight backpacking adventure. For Nevada hikers seeking to escape the Vegas crowds in a dramatic landscape, Nevada's Ruby Mountains offer a number of great trekking options. The comparisons to Yosemite are valid. The solitude, however, is priceless.