One Of 'Switzerland's Most Famous Symbols' Is An Iconic, Massive Fountain With Scenic Harbor Views

People, including travel experts, can be very divided on Geneva, Switzerland. While Rick Steves has dubbed the city as "overrated," Samantha Brown called out the quirky neighborhood of Carouge as the perfect place to window shop. But despite the expense and crowds you're bound to find there, Geneva is also full of wonderful museums, excellent food, and interesting attractions that are both iconic and unique to the city itself. One of those attractions has to be the Jet d'Eau, a marvelous water jet fountain that is synonymous with the city –– even though it was never planned to be a tourist attraction.

Jet d'Eau can be found in Geneva's harbor, La Rade. It doesn't look like a typical fountain, but rather a powerful jet stream that shoots into the sky from mid-morning until night (barring weather and temperature conditions that may interfere with the jet stream). After sunset, the jet stream is actually lit up by colorful lights, sometimes with a specific theme to celebrate a major event or holiday. Themed illuminations are announced in advance on the official SIG website SIG (Services Industriels de Genève), the Swiss utility company that maintains the Jet d'Eau.

Tourists can actually walk close to the Jet d'Eau via a harbor footbridge on the pier or book a harbor cruise or boat tour that allows for a view of the fountain (often in combination with other attractions nearby). The Jet d'Eau can also be viewed from the Bains des Pâquis. If you're not in Geneva, there's also a live stream of it online through the SIG website. Recently, the attraction was shut down for maintenance from October 28 to December 4, 2024.