The 5 Best Mountain Resorts In America For Winter Snowshoeing

You don't have to hit the slopes for epic winter thrills; snowshoeing can be just as fun as downhill sports, and you don't need any experience to give it a go. Once you learn the basic skills, you have everything you need to choose your own adventure.

If you're ready to dive into the leisurely sport of snowshoeing, the U.S. is full of world-class resorts with miles of beautifully maintained snowshoeing trails for all levels. Whether you'd prefer a guided group tour for the family or a solo trek off the beaten path, these resorts offer a range of options to suit your style and skill level. Our top picks are all over the map — literally – with resorts based in Vermont, Idaho, Colorado, and other parts of the U.S.

Between the cost of lessons, rentals, and lift passes, skiing and snowboarding can quickly become costly hobbies. The beauty of snowshoeing is that it is often way more affordable; for example, in 2024-25, snowshoe trail passes at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Maine range from $5 to $15 per person, and rentals are $15 to $20. By contrast, lift tickets at Sugarloaf Mountain cost $65 to $124 per adult, depending on when you visit, and adult ski and snowboard rentals for adults range from $63 to $84. Snowshoeing is not only budget-friendly but beginner-friendly, too. It's often said that "if you can walk, you can snowshoe." With a set of poles, well-fitting snowshoes, and appropriate clothing, you're practically all set. Without further delay, let's dive into the best resorts for snowshoeing in the U.S. so you can plan your getaway.