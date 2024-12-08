The 5 Best Mountain Resorts In America For Winter Snowshoeing
You don't have to hit the slopes for epic winter thrills; snowshoeing can be just as fun as downhill sports, and you don't need any experience to give it a go. Once you learn the basic skills, you have everything you need to choose your own adventure.
If you're ready to dive into the leisurely sport of snowshoeing, the U.S. is full of world-class resorts with miles of beautifully maintained snowshoeing trails for all levels. Whether you'd prefer a guided group tour for the family or a solo trek off the beaten path, these resorts offer a range of options to suit your style and skill level. Our top picks are all over the map — literally – with resorts based in Vermont, Idaho, Colorado, and other parts of the U.S.
Between the cost of lessons, rentals, and lift passes, skiing and snowboarding can quickly become costly hobbies. The beauty of snowshoeing is that it is often way more affordable; for example, in 2024-25, snowshoe trail passes at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Maine range from $5 to $15 per person, and rentals are $15 to $20. By contrast, lift tickets at Sugarloaf Mountain cost $65 to $124 per adult, depending on when you visit, and adult ski and snowboard rentals for adults range from $63 to $84. Snowshoeing is not only budget-friendly but beginner-friendly, too. It's often said that "if you can walk, you can snowshoe." With a set of poles, well-fitting snowshoes, and appropriate clothing, you're practically all set. Without further delay, let's dive into the best resorts for snowshoeing in the U.S. so you can plan your getaway.
Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont
You don't have to be a skier or snowboarder to have an adventurous getaway at Vermont's Stowe Mountain Resort. This internationally acclaimed New England destination is a paradise of pristine snowshoe trails. The resort offers rentals and guided tours as well as maps of the surrounding snowshoeing terrain in the area. Smuggler's Notch is one of the most accessible and beginner-friendly spots near Stowe Mountain Resort, but there are many others to explore nearby, including the Stowe Cross Country Center, Spruce Peak, Weissner Woods, and Trapp Family Lodge, which was made inspired by the von Trapp family residence in "The Sound of Music." Once you've worked up the courage, the Pinnacle is a heart-pumping challenge of steep snowshoeing paths with picture-perfect views of the surrounding mountains. Have your camera at the ready, as the Stowe Mountain Pinnacle is one of the most photographed destinations in all of Vermont.
Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, Colorado
Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa in Tabernash, Colorado, has 6,500 acres to explore at your leisure and over 12 miles of marked snowshoe trails through a variety of breathtaking landscapes. Traverse the trails and soak up the extraordinary scenery of snow-covered meadows and unspoiled woods surrounding the Rocky Mountains. Once you've conquered your excursion for the day, unwind with a massage at the resort's hand-hewn log spa and spend the rest of the day gazing out at the snowy peaks by the crackling fire, homemade tea in hand.
Sugarloaf Mountain Resort, Maine
Nestled within Maine's Carrabassett Valley, Sugarloaf Mountain is one of the premier destinations for downhill skiing east of the Rocky Mountains, and it's also the perfect setting for a snowshoeing excursion for the whole family. The resort's well-marked snowshoe trail network is situated in beautiful landscapes of mountain streams and dense forests of towering fir trees. Rentals and tours are available at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, and Snowshoe Safari Tours on Saturday evenings make it easy and enjoyable for kids to participate, too. Sugarloaf is a world of outdoor winter fun, offering everything from Nordic skiing and ice skating to Sno-Go Skibiking, an easy-to-learn activity that combines both skiing and biking.
Sun Valley Resort, Idaho
Idaho's iconic Sun Valley Resort boasts some of the best cross-country skiing trails in America, and the same reputation applies to its snowshoeing terrain. The Sun Valley Nordic & Snowshoe Center is home to nearly 25 miles of groomed trails that are leisurely and calming, without steep inclines and tough conditions that can take the enjoyment out of your experience. On the other hand, if you'd prefer a more challenging route, tackle nearby sites like Galena Lodge, Lake Creek Road, Adams Gulch, and Trail Creek Road. These trails are traversed regularly by snowshoers every winter and are surrounded by gorgeous vistas. Alternatively, you can simply pick a direction and forge your own path; you'll work much harder, but the views will certainly be worth it. While there are several family-friendly ski spots in Idaho, Sun Valley offers an idyllic setting to bond with family and loved ones. In fact, it was rated one of the best destinations in America for a mother-daughter getaway.
Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah
Located just 30 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, Solitude Mountain Resort is a gorgeous destination spanning 1,200 acres. As one of the snowiest canyons in North America, you can bet on experiencing fantastic snowshoeing opportunities here throughout the winter. The Nordic & Snowshoe Center at Solitude Mountain has over 12 miles of pristine trails through some of the most beautiful terrain in Utah. It's a wonderful place for beginners to learn the ropes, with private lessons, group lessons, and tours offered. No reservations are required, and parking is free, making it an easy and affordable day trip from the city. You will need to purchase a trail pass, and rentals are also available on-site.
Methodology
Our roundup of the five best mountain resorts for snowshoeing in America was based on criteria such as the resort's acclaim and popularity, scenic beauty, trail variety, family-friendly options, availability of lessons and guided tours, and amenities. For the resort's overall reputation, we consulted reviews from verified travelers on trusted sources such as TripAdvisor. We also looked for resorts that have earned awards or accolades. We highlighted some destinations that had been profiled by expert sources such as Snowshoe Magazine, the only worldwide publication that exclusively reports on snowshoeing.
Snowshoeing attracts individuals of all skill levels, so we made sure to include resorts that offered both lessons and tours for beginners and families with young children, as well as challenging routes for the pros. We also thought it important to select resorts that offer other attractions and activities to round out an itinerary for a vacation.