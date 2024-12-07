The Chicago Neighborhood Known As 'Mexico Of The Midwest' Full Of Diverse Dining And Vibrant Murals

Like other cool, thriving Chicago neighborhoods, Little Village has working-class roots. It was first inhabited by Polish, Czech, and German residents who moved in after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. In the 20th century, the demographics began to shift, and by the 1970s, the Mexican community had firmly set up shop, earning the neighborhood the moniker of "The Mexico of the Midwest."

Today, Little Village is a terrific place to eat, with a variety of great Mexican restaurants occupying the neighborhood. If you want to feel immediately transported to deep Mexico, Taquerías Atotonilco has been serving up goodness in tortillas since 1972, and the iconic La Chaparrita is a magnet for taco lovers from across the city. This little Mexican grocery also features a butcher counter, guaranteeing that the corn tortillas' meaty fillings — which include deep cuts like tripe and tongue — are as fresh as you can get.

When it comes to breakfast and brunch, the award-winning La Catedral is a go-to spot, while El Burrito Feliz is a solid choice for northern Mexico's hearty, portable wraps. Nuevo Leon features old-school, family-style offerings such as Carne Asada, Bistec, and Chile Relleno — with generous piles of rice and refried beans — while the popular Mariscos de la Playa will not only satisfy your cravings for seafood but also let you bring your own beer to wash it down. For handmade masa perfection, check out Tamales la Leona, and for a real taste of Mexico's Jalisco state, head to Birrieria Patinos Ocotlan, which specializes in rich, peppery bowls of the stewed goat and beef that the region is famous for.