The Chicago Neighborhood Known As 'Mexico Of The Midwest' Full Of Diverse Dining And Vibrant Murals
When we think of Mexican culture in the urban US, the cities of California, Texas, and the Southwest spring to mind. Places like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, and the remarkably affordable San Antonio are known for their large, thriving communities of immigrants from south of the Rio Grande, and the culture, arts, and culinary traditions these people have brought with them only serve to make these all richer places.
Despite the fact that it's almost 1,500 miles from the Mexican border, Chicago also boasts a sizable — and growing — Mexican population. According to the report Fuerza Mexicana: The Past, Present, and Power of Mexicans in Chicagoland, Mexicans make up more than 50 percent of 15 neighborhoods in the Windy City, including Little Village. Known as "La Villita" to locals, this two-mile expanse of blocks on the city's southwest side is home to over 500 businesses. It's the living, beating heart of Chicago's Mexican community, making it a must-visit for anyone looking for an authentic slice of Mexicana in the middle of the U.S.'s third-largest metropolis.
Dive into authentic Mexican cuisine on the streets of Chicago
Like other cool, thriving Chicago neighborhoods, Little Village has working-class roots. It was first inhabited by Polish, Czech, and German residents who moved in after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. In the 20th century, the demographics began to shift, and by the 1970s, the Mexican community had firmly set up shop, earning the neighborhood the moniker of "The Mexico of the Midwest."
Today, Little Village is a terrific place to eat, with a variety of great Mexican restaurants occupying the neighborhood. If you want to feel immediately transported to deep Mexico, Taquerías Atotonilco has been serving up goodness in tortillas since 1972, and the iconic La Chaparrita is a magnet for taco lovers from across the city. This little Mexican grocery also features a butcher counter, guaranteeing that the corn tortillas' meaty fillings — which include deep cuts like tripe and tongue — are as fresh as you can get.
When it comes to breakfast and brunch, the award-winning La Catedral is a go-to spot, while El Burrito Feliz is a solid choice for northern Mexico's hearty, portable wraps. Nuevo Leon features old-school, family-style offerings such as Carne Asada, Bistec, and Chile Relleno — with generous piles of rice and refried beans — while the popular Mariscos de la Playa will not only satisfy your cravings for seafood but also let you bring your own beer to wash it down. For handmade masa perfection, check out Tamales la Leona, and for a real taste of Mexico's Jalisco state, head to Birrieria Patinos Ocotlan, which specializes in rich, peppery bowls of the stewed goat and beef that the region is famous for.
A working-class neighborhood splashed with color
The entrance to Little Village is marked with a two-story arch, which was inspired by those found at the gates of villages, towns, haciendas, and religious sites throughout Mexico. The traditional red clay tiles on top add a vivid dash of color, reminding visitors that they're about to enter into a vibrant neighborhood that celebrates tradition while also very much living in the present.
La Villita is home to several multi-chromatic murals that drive this point home. including a massive work depicting Day of the Dead motifs that wrap around the building Nuevo Leon restaurant calls home. Other murals include a stirring tribute to Chicago's labor history at Gary Elementary School near 30th and Ridgeway, and a piece created by muralist Joseph Perez and a group of young artists welcomes patrons to the Little Village branch of the Chicago Public Library.
Not all of the art in the Little Village is found on exterior walls. The OPEN Center for the Arts shines the spotlight on artists from the community and beyond through exhibitions and performances, and the Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago focuses on youth violence prevention through mentorship, faith, and arts education.
For more immigrant flavor in the Windy City, check out Chicago's bustling (and very delicious) Chinatown.