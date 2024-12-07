The Picturesque Fairytale Town Often Called One Of France's Prettiest Has Its Own 'Little Venice'

If you've ever wanted to feel like you've been transported into a fairytale, you simply must go to northeastern France. Many villages along the Franco-German border, specifically in the region of Alsace, feel like they've been pulled from "Beauty and the Beast" — in fact, these towns actually inspired the look of the Disney movie. Among the many Alsatian towns perfect for a day or weekend trip is Colmar, often hailed as one of France's most beautiful cities. Colmar embodies the fairytale village aesthetic and even has a series of canals in part of the city, which earned it the title of "Little Venice."

Colmar is about two and a half hours by train from Paris, making it a great place to spend a few nights if you want to get out of the city. It's also only two hours (via train) from Zurich, Switzerland, and only 30 minutes by train from Strasbourg, making it a convenient place to base yourself if you want to explore other parts of France, Germany, and Switzerland on your trip.

Among the many charms of Colmar are its colorful medieval half-timbered houses, cobblestone streets, historic Old Town, and the "Little Venice" neighborhood lined with canals. "Little Venice" can be found along the Lauch River in Colmar, once home to fishermen and winemakers. Today, it is one of the town's most popular areas for tourists. Keep in mind that you might run into a lot of crowds there, especially during peak travel season and on weekends.