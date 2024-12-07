The Picturesque Fairytale Town Often Called One Of France's Prettiest Has Its Own 'Little Venice'
If you've ever wanted to feel like you've been transported into a fairytale, you simply must go to northeastern France. Many villages along the Franco-German border, specifically in the region of Alsace, feel like they've been pulled from "Beauty and the Beast" — in fact, these towns actually inspired the look of the Disney movie. Among the many Alsatian towns perfect for a day or weekend trip is Colmar, often hailed as one of France's most beautiful cities. Colmar embodies the fairytale village aesthetic and even has a series of canals in part of the city, which earned it the title of "Little Venice."
Colmar is about two and a half hours by train from Paris, making it a great place to spend a few nights if you want to get out of the city. It's also only two hours (via train) from Zurich, Switzerland, and only 30 minutes by train from Strasbourg, making it a convenient place to base yourself if you want to explore other parts of France, Germany, and Switzerland on your trip.
Among the many charms of Colmar are its colorful medieval half-timbered houses, cobblestone streets, historic Old Town, and the "Little Venice" neighborhood lined with canals. "Little Venice" can be found along the Lauch River in Colmar, once home to fishermen and winemakers. Today, it is one of the town's most popular areas for tourists. Keep in mind that you might run into a lot of crowds there, especially during peak travel season and on weekends.
Visiting Little Venice is just one of the many charming things to do in Colmar
With all its color and idyllic views, it's easy to see why "Little Venice" is so popular with visitors. In Venice, Italy, a lot of travel experts warn against traveling by gondola because it can be seen as a tourist trap — in particular, budget travelers should get around by traghetto instead. But that's not necessarily the case in Colmar. Taking a boat tour to see the sights, including the two famous Turenne and Saint-Pierre bridges, is a wonderful way to explore this neighborhood. "Little Venice" is also home to many different shops, restaurants, hotels, and a market hall where you can find all kinds of unique French groceries and produce. Of course, Colmar's canal is not as extensive as the original one in Venice, so it isn't the only thing to do in the city.
If you want to see more stunning architecture, walking around the old part of town around the Grand Rue is perfect for seeing Colmar's several city squares, especially Place de l'Ancienne Douane where you can find the Schwendi Fountain (which was recreated in "Beauty and the Beast"). Other must-see monuments include the Roesselmann Fountain and the stunningly Gothic Saint Martin Church. Colmar is also well known for its museums like the Musée Unterlinden, which is focused primarily on medieval art, and the Bartholdi Museum, dedicated to the Colmar-born designer of New York's Statue of Liberty. In fact, you can spot a nearly 40-foot-tall Statue of Liberty replica just outside the city's airport.
Colmar is full of vineyards and is close to other Alsatian towns
Besides all of Colmar's bucolic views and fascinating attractions, it's also a fabulous place to visit for wine lovers. Colmar is one of the main places to go if you're interested in traveling the Alsace Wine Route, which includes Strasbourg, Wissembourg, Riquewihr, and other towns in the region. You can enjoy local vineyard and cellar tours where you'll be able to taste plenty of wine varieties such as Riesling, Pinto Gris, and Gewürztraminer. Driving to different towns or even riding a bike through the vineyards surrounding Colmar is one of the best ways to discover the area and get some time in the great outdoors. However, if you prefer not to drive, there are organized tours and tastings offered by many touring companies in the area.
Naturally, visiting Colmar (and Alsace in general) is popular throughout the year, but the peak season is in July and August. While it's impossible to avoid crowds entirely, the off-season in the region is generally in October and November as well as January through April — though you might run into some poor weather. Alsace is particularly known for its many festivals throughout the year and its famous European Christmas Markets that happen in December, which is another extremely popular time to visit. Although Strasbourg's markets are arguably the most renowned, Colmar also puts up several very popular markets that attract millions of visitors. Brave the crowds in Colmar if you want to experience one for yourself, or travel to a nearby smaller town to find less-crowded Christmas markets that are just as charming.