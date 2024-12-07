Pennsylvania's Christmas Village Has Festive Lights, Restaurants, And Over 60 Unique Stores
When the holidays roll in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one of the cheapest spots to be a tourist in America, plays host to a lineup of seasonal festivities. However, about an hour away from the city is a destination you don't want to miss out on: Peddler's Village. Located in Lahaska, the outdoor shopping center features historical-inspired architecture surrounded by greenery. In a word, it's picturesque and even more so during Christmas. Every year, starting in November, the 42-acre site is embellished with lights, decor, and Christmas trees. As you traverse Peddler's Village brick roads, you'll feel as if you're on a holiday movie set.
"The Christmas lights are gorgeous and pictures do not do it justice. It's something you have to see in person. It's a very magical atmosphere," writer a Tripadvisor reviewer. Take in the scenery, but alas, there are also more than 60 shops to indulge in. For those who need to purchase gifts, there's everything from Bucks County House of Jerky to JaZams toy store and Fox & Holly, selling men and women's clothing.
Simply put, you'll be sure to find something for everyone on your list. Of course, all this festive excitement and shopping is bound to make you hungry. Fortunately, Peddler's Village has several eateries. Buttonwood Grill is ranked as the best in Lahaska on Tripadvisor. Offering seasonal cocktails, burgers, pizzas, and hot sandwiches, are on the menu. Need a snack? Mama Hawk's Kitchen & Coffee serves paninis and baked goods. All in all, Peddler's Village embodies holiday merriment.
There's more Christmas joy to be found at Peddler's Village
Admittedly, holiday shopping isn't always fun for children. That being so, Peddler's Village has much to offer young guests. In addition to extravagant light installations, there is a yearly Gingerbread Competition & Display. Head to the Visitors & Event Center at Peddler's Village to view these intricate structures, many of which were made by kids. According to Peddler's Village website, there are over 100 gingerbread homes to enjoy. Note that the Visitors & Event Center is home to the Village General Store, featuring gingerbread-themed clothing and decor.
Do your littles ones need to burn off some excess energy? Visit Giggleberry Fair. It has an arcade and a carousel dating back to 1922, among other things. Children can also take photos with Santa Claus here. If all this wasn't enough, Peddler's Village provides a number of events throughout the festive season. This includes Enchanted Evenings. Held on some weekdays in November and December, this night time celebration offers live performances from Christmas carolers and musicians.
Likewise, Peddler's Village is known for its annual Holly Jolly Weekend in early December. Most notably, this two-day celebration hosts the Holly Jolly Parade where guests can expect an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Food trucks, music, and more are part of the experience as well. In short, Peddler's Village is the perfect place in the greater Philadelphia area to get into the holiday spirit.
Plan your visit to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania
You'll make unforgettable holiday memories at Peddler's Village. But before you go, here's what you need to know. Peddler's Village is open daily. Although some Christmas festivities can cost a pretty penny, there's no admission fee for Peddler's Village. Furthermore, free parking is provided to guests. It might not be surprising to learn that numerous Tripadvisor reviewers say the site can become incredibly crowded during this time of year. To avoid the throngs of people, consider visiting Peddler's Village on the weekdays and during Enchanted Evenings. Another word of advice? The sooner you get there the better.
Keep in mind that Trenton and Princeton, both of which are in New Jersey, are located under an hour away from Peddler's Village. New York City is only about two hours away. That said, if you need a holiday getaway, consider staying at the Golden Plough Inn at Peddler's Village. This three-star hotel dons an inviting old-world aesthetic. Reservations can be made online. If for some reason you are not able to make it to Peddler's Village in December, note that the holiday lights are typically on display until January.
For more holiday destinations in Pennsylvania, read about the city that reinvented itself as America's thriving 'Christmas Capital' and the town recognized for hosting one of the world's most dazzling Christmas light displays.