Pennsylvania's Christmas Village Has Festive Lights, Restaurants, And Over 60 Unique Stores

When the holidays roll in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one of the cheapest spots to be a tourist in America, plays host to a lineup of seasonal festivities. However, about an hour away from the city is a destination you don't want to miss out on: Peddler's Village. Located in Lahaska, the outdoor shopping center features historical-inspired architecture surrounded by greenery. In a word, it's picturesque and even more so during Christmas. Every year, starting in November, the 42-acre site is embellished with lights, decor, and Christmas trees. As you traverse Peddler's Village brick roads, you'll feel as if you're on a holiday movie set.

"The Christmas lights are gorgeous and pictures do not do it justice. It's something you have to see in person. It's a very magical atmosphere," writer a Tripadvisor reviewer. Take in the scenery, but alas, there are also more than 60 shops to indulge in. For those who need to purchase gifts, there's everything from Bucks County House of Jerky to JaZams toy store and Fox & Holly, selling men and women's clothing.

Simply put, you'll be sure to find something for everyone on your list. Of course, all this festive excitement and shopping is bound to make you hungry. Fortunately, Peddler's Village has several eateries. Buttonwood Grill is ranked as the best in Lahaska on Tripadvisor. Offering seasonal cocktails, burgers, pizzas, and hot sandwiches, are on the menu. Need a snack? Mama Hawk's Kitchen & Coffee serves paninis and baked goods. All in all, Peddler's Village embodies holiday merriment.