Among The Historic Buildings In Florence Is A Hidden Church Museum Filled With Renaissance Art

While there are plenty of museums to visit in Italy, if you're looking for truly phenomenal art, you should definitely look inside the many churches across the country. One city that happens to have its fair share of both art and religious sites is Florence. The so-called most walkable city in the world is no stranger to fantastic art — after all, it's been an Italian cultural center for hundreds of years. And while you can see many Renaissance artworks all over the city, one of the best — and least known — places is the Orsanmichele Church.

The Orsanmichele Church and Museum is located just a few blocks away from the Arno River, practically down the street from the famous Ponte Vecchio bridge. The site dates back all the way to the eighth century, but the old church that stood there during that time was destroyed in the 13th century. Over the years, Orsanmichele went through many changes and renovations.

It was initially used as a public grain storage before becoming a church. However, since the site was associated with some miraculous events (including a mysterious image of the Madonna on the wall), the place was eventually consecrated in the Middle Ages, converted into a church, and had carvings and sculptures added on. Today, both the church and the adjoining Orsanmichele museum cost only a few euros to enter and can be combined with entry to other museums since it is part of a collective with the Bargello Museums nearby, such as the Medici Chapels and the Palazzo Davanzati.