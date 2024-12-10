Rick Steves' Tip For Americans Driving On The 'Wrong Side Of The Road' In Ireland
Ireland is a beautiful country with a fascinating history, lush landscapes, and wonderful cities and towns to visit. However, to get around, you may want to rent a car. That seems simple: You choose a company to rent a car from, get in, and off you go to explore the Emerald Isle. However, remember that in Ireland — whether we're talking about Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, or the Republic of Ireland — you will be driving on the opposite side of the road.
You drive on the left, and the steering wheel is on the right side of the car. Before you freak out, travel pro Rick Steves has a great tip for American travelers. On his website, he says, "If you want to get a little slack on the roads in Ireland, drop by a gas station or auto shop and buy a red 'L' (new driver with licence) sign to put in your car window (but wait till you're outside of Dublin, as Irish 'Learners' aren't allowed to drive on the motorways that cluster around the city)." You can get a green "P" in Britain, which includes Northern Ireland.
Having that little sign may make other drivers give you a bit of a wide berth, just as you would if you saw someone with a "student driver" sign in the U.S. Whether you're visiting Dingle, Steves' favorite town in Ireland, or heading out to kiss the Blarney Stone (somewhere Steves says is the worst place to visit in all of Ireland), getting a little grace on the road can really help.
What to know about driving in Ireland
The reason Ireland drives on the left stems from the medieval practice of carrying a sword, primarily wielded with the right hand. Those on horseback would ride on the left so they could pull their weapon out to face threats. When it comes to selecting your rental car, you may want an automatic, as a car with a manual transmission would have the stick shift to your left. Before leaving the rental lot, make sure you set the rearview mirror, find the turn signal, and check out the rest of the car. Avoid driving in busy cities like Dublin at first; it's best to get comfortable somewhere with a slower, safer driving pace.
Once you start driving, Steves says to try not to drift. He explains, "Your instinct is to put yourself on the left side of your lane, which means you may spend your first day or two constantly drifting off the road to the left. It can help to remember that the driver always stays close to the center line." Roundabouts are another thing that might trip you up. He recommends looking at the instructions painted on the ground and remembering that those already inside have the right of way. If you're on a narrow road, you may have to pull over so another driver can pass you.
Yet another thing to keep in mind is that, in the Republic of Ireland, the speed limit and distance signs are in kilometers, while in Northern Ireland, they're in miles. Finally, he reminds us that while most signs in Ireland are in English and Irish, some are just in Irish, particularly in the Gaeltacht region. Familiarizing yourself with a basic list of Irish words and street signs might be a good idea.