Rick Steves' Tip For Americans Driving On The 'Wrong Side Of The Road' In Ireland

Ireland is a beautiful country with a fascinating history, lush landscapes, and wonderful cities and towns to visit. However, to get around, you may want to rent a car. That seems simple: You choose a company to rent a car from, get in, and off you go to explore the Emerald Isle. However, remember that in Ireland — whether we're talking about Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, or the Republic of Ireland — you will be driving on the opposite side of the road.

You drive on the left, and the steering wheel is on the right side of the car. Before you freak out, travel pro Rick Steves has a great tip for American travelers. On his website, he says, "If you want to get a little slack on the roads in Ireland, drop by a gas station or auto shop and buy a red 'L' (new driver with licence) sign to put in your car window (but wait till you're outside of Dublin, as Irish 'Learners' aren't allowed to drive on the motorways that cluster around the city)." You can get a green "P" in Britain, which includes Northern Ireland.

Having that little sign may make other drivers give you a bit of a wide berth, just as you would if you saw someone with a "student driver" sign in the U.S. Whether you're visiting Dingle, Steves' favorite town in Ireland, or heading out to kiss the Blarney Stone (somewhere Steves says is the worst place to visit in all of Ireland), getting a little grace on the road can really help.