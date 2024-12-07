West Virginia's Official 'Christmas City' Promises Dazzling Displays And Family Festivities

West Virginia is one of the United States' most underrated regions, and tourists looking for limitless nature, cool towns, and breathtaking views can escape the crowds of other more popular destinations. Some choose to visit during the summer to explore one of the world's oldest rivers at the mountainous New River Gorge National Park and Preserve or visit Plum Orchard Lake, an iconic West Virginia fishing destination for pretty lakeside leaf-peeping. West Virginia, the third most forested state in the country, is especially popular during fall when visitors come to enjoy the picturesque beauty of the leaves changing color.

No one would blame you for choosing to enjoy West Virginia during any of the warmer seasons, but the state is also an outstanding place to visit during the winter holiday. If you're looking for the perfect vacation spot to enjoy Christmas to the max, look no further than West Virginia. In fact, West Virginia was named America's "Most Festive State" in 2023, according to search trends analyzed by research company Innerbody. This holiday spirit is undoubtedly embodied in the town of Bluefield — the state's official Christmas City.