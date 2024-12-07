West Virginia's Official 'Christmas City' Promises Dazzling Displays And Family Festivities
West Virginia is one of the United States' most underrated regions, and tourists looking for limitless nature, cool towns, and breathtaking views can escape the crowds of other more popular destinations. Some choose to visit during the summer to explore one of the world's oldest rivers at the mountainous New River Gorge National Park and Preserve or visit Plum Orchard Lake, an iconic West Virginia fishing destination for pretty lakeside leaf-peeping. West Virginia, the third most forested state in the country, is especially popular during fall when visitors come to enjoy the picturesque beauty of the leaves changing color.
No one would blame you for choosing to enjoy West Virginia during any of the warmer seasons, but the state is also an outstanding place to visit during the winter holiday. If you're looking for the perfect vacation spot to enjoy Christmas to the max, look no further than West Virginia. In fact, West Virginia was named America's "Most Festive State" in 2023, according to search trends analyzed by research company Innerbody. This holiday spirit is undoubtedly embodied in the town of Bluefield — the state's official Christmas City.
A beautiful winter season in Bluefield
In 2024, Bluefield will be celebrating its fourth consecutive year as West Virginia's official Christmas City. Located in Mercer County along the state line with Virginia, Bluefield is truly a holiday winter wonderland. One of the highlights of Bluefield's Christmas celebration is the Holiday of Lights event when over a million bulbs shine brightly in Bluefield City Park from late November to early January.
The annual tradition dates back to 1996 and is an incredible display of Christmas spirit that you can walk or drive through. Fitness aficionados should consider participating in the yearly 5K race through the Holiday of Lights. Another magical way to experience the spectacular display is by putting on some skates and coasting around the skating rink inside. Take a spin on the carriage, trolley, and hayride, where you and your family can sit back and relax while admiring the lights of the Christmas City.
On Fridays and Saturdays, you can enjoy the Mistletoe Market, filled with food, entertainment, and local vendors. While you can expect to see Santa Claus, also keep an eye out for the Grinch, who is known to appear off and on throughout the holiday season.
The Christmas spirit is rampant in West Virginia
Make sure that you don't miss the Christmas City Parade and the beautiful floats that pass through the city of Bluefield. The city is actually a great branching out point to explore other places in Mercer County where you can enjoy Christmas events and locations over the holiday season.
Bramwell is roughly 9 miles from Bluefield and is home to an amazing tradition dating back to 1983. The Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes allows people to visit the town's Victorian-era mansions that are decorated for Christmas on Millionaire's Row. Costumed guides will take you back in time, telling stories about the history of the town and singing Christmas songs. Of course, no winter escape would be complete without hitting the slopes. Winter sports enthusiasts can spend part of their vacation visiting the Winterplace Ski Resort, just 36 miles from Bluefield.
For another epic day trip from Bluefield, try exploring one of the local Christmas tree farms in the region. One wonderful spot is the Bluestone Tree Farm, about 30 miles northeast of Bluefield. Since 1963, the family-owned farm has been a staple of the region and an amazing place to both buy and admire the area's amazing Christmas trees. If you prefer to see spectacularly decorated foliage, Dallas is home to the tallest indoor Christmas tree.