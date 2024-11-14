The Iconic Southern City That Will Host America's Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree This Season

You can view this staggeringly tall Christmas tree for free from all four floors of Galleria Dallas or take a spin around it on the ice skating rink. Prices for public skating start at $13, and rental skates are an extra $5. The rink is open year-round, but it's an extra special festive experience during the holidays when the tree is up.

Advertisement

To see even more outstanding ice skating, the Grand Holiday Ice Show featuring U.S. champion figure skaters is on December 8. You can even get a private pod and watch the show with an included brunch. It's a great family-friendly experience. Other popular holiday activities at Galleria Dallas include Santaland, where you can take a virtual train journey to the North Pole to chat with Kris Kringle. SNOWDAY is an enchanting, immersive exhibit where visitors are transported to a winter wonderland with plenty of places to take photos.

Depending on traffic, Galleria Dallas is about a 20-minute drive from the crowded Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where you might have to walk over two miles to reach your gate. But if you're visiting Dallas for the holiday season, we bet you'll find it worth dealing with any airport crowds to get to see the Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas. For more holidy-themed activities outside of the U.S., consider doing a tour of the best Christmas markets in Europe this winter.

Advertisement