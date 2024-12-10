The Best Time To Visit Europe For A Remarkably Authentic Experience, Per Rick Steves

Winter is no barrier to travel pro Rick Steves' European adventures. In fact, Steves considers it a great time to visit the continent for authentic experiences. For example, December crowds in Sicily will be thin, and the weather is decidedly mild, averaging from 57 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit. You might get rained on here and there, but that beats the oppressive heat of Sicily's blazing summers. You can expect similar weather east across Greece's best islands, like Naxos and Milos. While you might not want to spend your day at the beach, winter is a great time for a city break and even better for a hike.

Don't restrict your travel search to the south, either. Winter is a great time to head north, from London and Paris to Poland, Scandinavia, and the Baltics. You will need your coat, but you won't have to pack heavy. As far as Steves is concerned, a traveler should always pack lightly. No matter how you prepare, it is worth braving the winter weather to see the festive activities in many northern cities, especially those with the best Christmas markets across Europe. Cities like Dresden, Prague, and Krakow (Poland's unsung city with Europe's best preserved medieval center that rivals Rome) provide idyllic winter wonderland settings. However, in these Christmas-focused cities, you'll find the biggest crowds of the season, whereas everywhere else will be blissfully quiet.