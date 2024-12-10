The Best Time To Visit Europe For A Remarkably Authentic Experience, Per Rick Steves
Winter is no barrier to travel pro Rick Steves' European adventures. In fact, Steves considers it a great time to visit the continent for authentic experiences. For example, December crowds in Sicily will be thin, and the weather is decidedly mild, averaging from 57 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit. You might get rained on here and there, but that beats the oppressive heat of Sicily's blazing summers. You can expect similar weather east across Greece's best islands, like Naxos and Milos. While you might not want to spend your day at the beach, winter is a great time for a city break and even better for a hike.
Don't restrict your travel search to the south, either. Winter is a great time to head north, from London and Paris to Poland, Scandinavia, and the Baltics. You will need your coat, but you won't have to pack heavy. As far as Steves is concerned, a traveler should always pack lightly. No matter how you prepare, it is worth braving the winter weather to see the festive activities in many northern cities, especially those with the best Christmas markets across Europe. Cities like Dresden, Prague, and Krakow (Poland's unsung city with Europe's best preserved medieval center that rivals Rome) provide idyllic winter wonderland settings. However, in these Christmas-focused cities, you'll find the biggest crowds of the season, whereas everywhere else will be blissfully quiet.
Cooler weather and thinner crowds during a winter European getaway
Rick Steves doesn't miss the crowds when he visits Europe off-season, and he doesn't miss the heat, either. That's because the travel expert finds a different kind of warmth on the continent. On his website, he writes, "Europe seems even more welcoming than normal. Some of my warmest European memories have been gained while wearing a sweater in the off-season."
Steves recalls sipping a café crème outside a wintery Paris café when a tiny bird appeared and perched itself on a wicker chair. Such tranquil moments are rare in the bustling summer months. It's also best to leave your European culture trip for the winter when you can visit a museum without walking into dozens of people. You can calmly visit Florence's Uffizi, Paris' Orsay, and Barcelona's Picasso Museum without advance tickets and throngs of peak-season crowds.
Winter in Europe is not all about wrapping up and pacing between indoor attractions. In February, Carnival season spreads jubilations across the continent. Cologne, Cádiz, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife are highlights, and Venice is the undisputed capital — the city hosts days of parades, parties, and flamboyant masquerade balls with lavish costumes and decorations.
See the real winter wonderland
Winter is the best time to visit London, but be wary of "Winter Wonderland," a popular attraction in Hyde Park typically held from November to early January. This event is similar to a Christmas market, and children will probably enjoy the rides, decorations, and sugary food. While there are plenty of festive things to do, most adults consider Winter Wonderland to be an inauthentic, expensive experience. If you want to see a real winter dreamscape, get your jacket and head to Switzerland.
As Steves notes, Switzerland has many outdoor activities during the winter months, including skiing in world-class resort towns like St. Moritz, Zermatt, and Verbier. However, you don't need to spend thousands of dollars skiing to enjoy the stunning scenery. Hiking may be a common summer activity, but Switzerland has various winter paths for walking or snowshoeing, offering awesome snow-capped mountain views. While most travelers will be lining up for the slopes, you will be out on the trail far away from onlookers, marveling at the Matterhorn's jagged beauty in the snowy silence. Winter hardly gets more authentic than that.