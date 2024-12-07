Rick Steves Is Extremely Excited About The Future Of One European City

"I used to think of Athens as a big ugly city with obligatory ancient sights," wrote Rick Steves in the spring of 2024. "But while updating my guidebook one summer, I enjoyed the city more than ever before." Today, the popular travel expert observes a city on the rise. A wave of creative energy has revitalized the Greek capital's streets, boulevards, and squares into attractive hubs of culture and cuisine. Stylish bars, cafes, and restaurants thrive with wares from home and abroad, bolstering the city's ascending status as a modern European capital.

Gentrification critics will be pleased to know that this renaissance has not stamped out Athens' alternative undercurrent. For better or worse, there is still a tatty edge to the city, especially in the Exarchia neighborhood, with its chaotic graffiti, student politics, and bohemian watering holes. Peering down on these urban scenes are dozens of rooftop bars with commanding views across the city's sweeping sprawl. Rooftop spaces are so plentiful here that we presume Athens must be a contender for the densest cluster of such venues in Europe.

Athens' ancient past is still central to the city's identity, but it should no longer dominate the appeal for visitors. Years after the economic woes of the financial crisis, Athenians have charged their city with an inviting harmony of antiquity and modern, cosmopolitan living — and Steves is looking forward to what's next.