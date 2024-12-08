The 5 Best Frozen Lakes In America For Winter 'Wild Skating'

Lace up your skates and glide into a season of adventure. Every winter, the country's most beautiful lakes transform into massive natural arenas for all to enjoy. Compared to man-made rinks, wild skating on frozen lakes offers a unique kind of magic. Far from the cramped and crowded ice at city rinks, frozen lakes are an exhilarating combination of freedom and adventure. Surrounded by staggering views of frozen glaciers, snow-capped mountains, and rolling hills, frozen lakes allow you to connect with the raw beauty of winter while you glide within it. Though there are many picturesque frozen lakes to skate on across the U.S., the best ones by far include Evergreen Lake in Colorado, Portage Lake in Alaska, and Mirror Lake in the Adirondacks.

Alongside these frozen lakes, you'll find all kinds of things to do to round out a perfect weekend getaway. These stunning icy landscapes are nestled amid mountains with countless opportunities for downhill sports, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, as well as off-beat attractions like giant snow forts, ice palaces, toboggan chutes, and mountaintop tubing slides. There are also plenty of lakeside resorts and nearby towns to spend a night or enjoy an après-skate meal. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the top five frozen lakes for wild skating in America.