The 5 Best Frozen Lakes In America For Winter 'Wild Skating'
Lace up your skates and glide into a season of adventure. Every winter, the country's most beautiful lakes transform into massive natural arenas for all to enjoy. Compared to man-made rinks, wild skating on frozen lakes offers a unique kind of magic. Far from the cramped and crowded ice at city rinks, frozen lakes are an exhilarating combination of freedom and adventure. Surrounded by staggering views of frozen glaciers, snow-capped mountains, and rolling hills, frozen lakes allow you to connect with the raw beauty of winter while you glide within it. Though there are many picturesque frozen lakes to skate on across the U.S., the best ones by far include Evergreen Lake in Colorado, Portage Lake in Alaska, and Mirror Lake in the Adirondacks.
Alongside these frozen lakes, you'll find all kinds of things to do to round out a perfect weekend getaway. These stunning icy landscapes are nestled amid mountains with countless opportunities for downhill sports, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing, as well as off-beat attractions like giant snow forts, ice palaces, toboggan chutes, and mountaintop tubing slides. There are also plenty of lakeside resorts and nearby towns to spend a night or enjoy an après-skate meal. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the top five frozen lakes for wild skating in America.
Lake Morey, Vermont
When it comes to iconic lakes in the U.S., Vermont's Lake Morey is a top contender. Said to be one of the crown jewels of Vermont, the expansive 550-acre lake is surrounded by rolling hills in all directions. In the winter, the frozen lake becomes a beautiful skate trail that loops along the shore. Visitors from all over flock to the lake to glide along the ice and soak up the panoramic scenery. Lake Morey typically opens for skating in mid-January when the ice is thoroughly hardened. The season is not very long and the lake may close as early as late February if the sunshine begins to melt the ice. Anyone is welcome to skate on the lake while it is open and there are skate rentals available at Lake Morey Resort.
Evergreen Lake, Colorado
Famous for being the world's largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice skating rink, you simply have to hit the ice at Evergreen Lake. Located just 28 miles outside of Denver in the town of Evergreen, the lake is easily accessible from the city though it feels like a whole world away from the hustle and bustle. The 8.5-acre lake has 12 hockey rinks and a massive open skating area surrounded by mountains and natural scenery. Once you've worked up an appetite, grab a bite in the nearby town of Evergreen. It's easily one of the most beautiful places to skate anywhere in the country.
Portage Lake, Alaska
For an authentic wild skating adventure, head north to Alaska's Portage Glacier. Southern Alaska is a paradise of skating trails in the wilderness, with frozen laneways that connect between ponds, lakes, rivers, and wetlands. Portage Lake is a breathtaking glacial lake roughly 60 miles outside of Anchorage, and it's among the most popular places for wild skating. Cruise along the lake or embark on a thrilling ride along the glacier. Those brave enough to explore this fascinating landscape should be well prepared with all of the necessary gear. Nordic skates are better suited for this terrain than traditional figure skates or hockey skates. Ice safety spikes are also essential in case of an emergency. Keep a close eye on local weather conditions and advisories before you set out. While you're in the area, be sure to pay a visit to nearby Whittier, a wholesome town in Alaska surrounded by breathtaking views.
Mirror Lake, New York
Mirror Lake is a popular destination in Lake Placid, a picture-perfect village in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York. In the winter, Mirror Lake has a two-mile ice skating trail that is beloved among locals and visitors alike. The frozen waters are full of fun and activity, from neighborhood ice hockey games to dog sledding and so much more. The surrounding snow-covered expanse is enjoyed by cross-country skiers and snowshoe enthusiasts. If conditions allow, be sure to try Mirror Lake's thrilling toboggan chute, a 30-foot converted ski jump slide that ends with a thrilling coast along the frozen lake. Less than 10 miles from Mirror Lake is Saranac Lake. This serene lakeside town has a unique icy attraction — a famous ice palace on display during the winter carnival every January and February.
Keystone Lake, Colorado
Keystone Lake is nestled in the Rockies near the famous ski town of Breckenridge, one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Surrounded by soaring snow-capped mountains, Keystone Lake is a five-acre lake surrounded by the scenic Lakeside Village. Illuminated by twinkling lights during the holiday season, Keystone Lake is the perfect setting for a festive family getaway. It's also among one of the largest Zamboni-maintained frozen lakes in the country, though it is about three acres smaller than Evergreen. Gliding on the pristine frozen expanse is one of many things to do here in the wintertime. Keystone Resort offers thrilling activities like mountaintop snow tubing and is also home to the world's largest mountaintop snow fort that you can explore.
Methodology
Our list of the five best frozen lakes for wild skating in America was curated based on the overall reputation, rating, and popularity of the frozen lakes. We considered information from verified reviews from trusted websites like TripAdvisor. Our selections were also based on factors such as the frozen lake's size, natural surroundings, safety protocols, maintenance, and availability of rentals and other amenities. We looked at destinations that had been previously reported on by reputable outlets such as National Geographic. Safety is a top concern when it comes to skating on natural ice, so we chose places that had clear safety protocols detailed on their websites. We also made sure to highlight those with unique value as a vacation destination, with access to popular attractions, natural wonders, tourist towns, and top-rated lakeside resorts.