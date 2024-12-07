This Family-Friendly New Jersey Sculpture Park Features Gorgeous Gardens And Lifelike Artwork

Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey, is home to nearly 300 outdoor sculptures tastefully curated and arranged, some of which tower over visitors like relics from another world. In total, 150 artists are represented in the outdoor collection, including Clement Meadmore, Anthony Caro, Beverly Pepper, Kiki Smith, George Segal (a New Jersey native), and Magdalena Abakanowicz. Many of the artists with work on display here also studied their art at the Grounds for Sculpture atelier, as it's a non-profit focused on incubating artistic talent.

The site also contains an extensive indoor collection, home to changing themed exhibits throughout the year, through which around 700 artists are represented. Through these exhibits, both indoors and out, Grounds for Sculpture has established itself as an important resource for artists and art lovers since first opening its doors to the public in 1992.

Many of these can be explored in the site's exquisitely landscaped gardens, many areas of which boast fabulous rare tree and plant varieties that will captivate you just as much as the art on display. Highlights include the butterfly-friendly wildflower meadow, numerous ponds and reflecting pools, and a winter garden populated by a diverse range of deciduous shrubs and trees.