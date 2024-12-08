The Western European Country With The Lowest Cost Of Living Is Also One Of The Safest
Portugal, a gem nestled on the Iberian Peninsula, has been quietly making a name for itself as a standout European destination. This small country, known for its rich history, stunning coastlines, and warm hospitality, has recently gained attention for two remarkable distinctions, aside from its most breathtaking beaches. In 2023, Portugal was ranked as the 7th safest country globally, outperforming many of its European neighbors in terms of security and peace of mind. Simultaneously, it has emerged as one of the most affordable Western European countries, offering a high quality of life at a fraction of the cost found in other nearby countries.
This unique combination of safety and affordability has made Portugal an increasingly attractive destination for expatriates, retirees, and digital nomads seeking a better quality of life without breaking the bank. The country's ability to maintain such high standards of living while keeping costs low is a testament to its efficient governance and welcoming culture. As you explore this country, it becomes clear why this often-overlooked nation is rapidly becoming a top choice for those looking to relocate or invest in Europe.
Portugal's rise as a safe and affordable haven is not just a fleeting trend, but rather the result of long-term policies and cultural values that prioritize community well-being and economic accessibility. Allow us to guide you through the factors that contribute to Portugal's exceptional safety record and examine how the country manages to offer a high standard of living at costs that are significantly lower than its Western European counterparts.
How Portugal is a haven of safety
Portugal's reputation as one of the safest countries in the world is well-deserved and backed by impressive statistics. In 2023, only 3.6% of reported crime in Portugal was classified as serious or violent, a figure that stands out positively when compared to other European nations. This low crime rate contributes significantly to Portugal's high safety index score, making it a place where residents and visitors alike can feel secure in their daily lives.
When it comes to specific locations, certain Portuguese cities stand out for their exceptional safety records. Funchal, the capital of the autonomous region of Madeira, is often cited as the safest city in Portugal for expatriates. Other cities like Faro in the Algarve region and Chaves in the north also boast impressive safety records, offering peaceful environments for those seeking tranquility without sacrificing urban amenities.
Several factors contribute to Portugal's outstanding safety profile. The country benefits from effective law enforcement that maintains a visible and reassuring presence in urban areas. Additionally, Portugal's strong sense of community and social cohesion play crucial roles in preventing crime and fostering a culture of mutual respect and support.
Affordable living in Portugal
One of Portugal's most attractive features for potential residents is its remarkably low cost of living. According to recent data, a family of four can comfortably live in Portugal on a monthly budget of €2,390, excluding rent. For a single person, monthly expenses can be as low as €1200, although some might even say around €750, again not including rent. These figures are significantly lower than what one might expect to spend in other European countries.
Housing costs in Portugal are particularly competitive, and we've come up with the best way to decide between Lisbon or Porto if you're stuck between the country's two main cities. Rent prices are notably lower than in many other Western European capitals and major cities. For those looking to further reduce their living expenses, smaller towns and villages offer even more affordable housing options without sacrificing quality of life, and places like this secret coastal village in Portugal make for beautiful places to stay a while. This push for accessibility to affordable housing has made Portugal an increasingly attractive option for retirees and remote workers looking to maximize their income.
Despite the low cost of living, Portugal does not compromise on the quality of life it offers. The country boasts an efficient and affordable public transportation system, making it easy to navigate cities and travel between many regions without the need for a personal vehicle. Portugal's healthcare system is renowned for its quality and accessibility, with residents having access to comprehensive medical care at reasonable costs. Furthermore, the country's rich cultural heritage, vibrant arts scene, and abundant natural attractions provide endless opportunities for leisure and personal enrichment, all at prices that won't strain the budget.