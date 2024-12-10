Find A 'Feast For The Senses' In North Carolina's Underrated But Flourishing City Garden
Though North Carolina is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, from the rivers and rolling hills of Morrow Mountain State Park to crowd-free beaches on Topsail Island, you don't need to travel far from the inland cities to enjoy one of the state's best green spaces: Raleigh Rose Garden. In fact, the capital city of Raleigh is even referred to as a "city in a park."
The Raleigh Rose Garden dates back to 1951 when the garden was officially opened with 60 rose beds planted there. The soothing sanctuary is set within the Raleigh Little Theatre campus, home to an indoor theater and outdoor amphitheater that hosts plays, musicals, movie showings, fundraisers, and other events. The Raleigh Rose Garden's fragrant and colorful grounds are an idyllic spot for an afternoon stroll or picnic in the heart of the city.
It is open daily from dawn to dusk and free to enter. The best time to visit is when the roses are in bloom, typically between mid-May and mid-November. The Raleigh Rose Garden is located just a 15-minute drive from Raleigh Durham International Airport, so on your next trip to "The Triangle," don't forget to stop and smell the roses in Raleigh.
Visiting the Raleigh Rose Garden
One of just three accredited rose gardens in the state, the Raleigh Rose Garden is a must for nature lovers. The beautifully planted rose beds, home to 1,200 roses, accentuate the landscaped garden, which boasts arbors, a garden shelter, fountains, picnic tables, and around 160 towering trees. Over 60 rose varietals include hybrid tea roses and grandifloras that range in varying hues from bright pink and fuchsia to yellow and white.
The garden is a beautiful place to take amateur or professional photos, and the idyllic space can be reserved for special events such as wedding ceremonies. When in bloom, the roses' vibrant punch of color is a spectacular sight to behold in this otherwise green residential neighborhood not far from downtown.
"This is Raleigh's hidden gem, that even locals are not familiar with," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "This garden has hundreds of different roses. Each bloom is more beautiful than the previous one. Great for weddings, photography buffs and gardeners." After a visit to the rose garden, walk just 10 minutes to nearby Oberlin Road for a hearty lunch at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar or pick up sandwiches at the charming and casual Cafe Carolina and Bakery.