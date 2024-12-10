Find A 'Feast For The Senses' In North Carolina's Underrated But Flourishing City Garden

Though North Carolina is known for its beautiful natural landscapes, from the rivers and rolling hills of Morrow Mountain State Park to crowd-free beaches on Topsail Island, you don't need to travel far from the inland cities to enjoy one of the state's best green spaces: Raleigh Rose Garden. In fact, the capital city of Raleigh is even referred to as a "city in a park."

The Raleigh Rose Garden dates back to 1951 when the garden was officially opened with 60 rose beds planted there. The soothing sanctuary is set within the Raleigh Little Theatre campus, home to an indoor theater and outdoor amphitheater that hosts plays, musicals, movie showings, fundraisers, and other events. The Raleigh Rose Garden's fragrant and colorful grounds are an idyllic spot for an afternoon stroll or picnic in the heart of the city.

It is open daily from dawn to dusk and free to enter. The best time to visit is when the roses are in bloom, typically between mid-May and mid-November. The Raleigh Rose Garden is located just a 15-minute drive from Raleigh Durham International Airport, so on your next trip to "The Triangle," don't forget to stop and smell the roses in Raleigh.