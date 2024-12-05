An Artsy College Town In Wisconsin Boasts Rolling Hills And A Walkable, Thriving Downtown

Platteville was founded in 1827 as a mining town. A quick walk through downtown reveals a network of streets set up in an irregular pattern. This was originally done to avoid the many mining shafts at the time, and though the lead-zinc extraction industries are long gone, their legacy in the town's design remains. To learn more about this fascinating local history, make sure to check out the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums, which feature exhibits and artifacts, as well as an underground mine shaft and fully functioning outdoor mining train.

Platteville's attractive main street is made up of old brick buildings and small businesses, making it the perfect place to take a stroll. Stop in for a cup of joe at the family-owned Badger Brothers Coffee, or stock up on locally grown organic foods at Driftless Market and Deli. Platteville is especially charming during the holiday season when downtown comes alive with lit-up Christmas wreaths, and visitors can enjoy roasted chestnuts and rides in a horse-drawn carriage.

Given the university campus in town, it should come as no surprise that Platteville has plenty of great dining options. Sit down for a slice at Steve's Pizza Palace, a big hit with locals and students alike for over 50 years. Also, dive into some old-school American comfort food at the VFW Club Bar & Grill, a fish fry spot with a small-town vibe. For family-style Mexican, check out Fiesta Cancun. And, of course, it wouldn't be Wisconsin without beer. Sip one of 20 craft brews on tap at 7 Hills North, or head 15 miles up the road to the Potosi Brewing Company. Check out its impressive collection of bottles, cans, coasters, and posters at the on-site ABA National Brewery Museum, while sampling expertly crafted beers.