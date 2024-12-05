An Artsy College Town In Wisconsin Boasts Rolling Hills And A Walkable, Thriving Downtown
When it comes to destinations in the American Midwest, it's hard to beat Wisconsin. Known for its laid-back, friendly people, this is a state where outdoor attractions draw enthusiasts during all four seasons. It also has no shortage of charming small towns where visitors can soak up some down-home Americana. While you never have to look too far to find these kinds of places in the Badger State, the historic settlement of Platteville embodies all of this and more.
Situated in the state's southwest corner — about halfway between Madison and the bikeable city of Minneapolis — Platteville was once a major mining center. The locals still proudly celebrate this fact, so a dive into the local heritage is a must when visiting. The town is also enriched by the University of Wisconsin campus it has hosted since 1866. The more than 6,000 students enrolled at the institution deliver a much-welcome dose of energy and culture to Platteville, which helps set it apart from some of Wisconsin's other quaint burgs.
A little town with a hard-working past
Platteville was founded in 1827 as a mining town. A quick walk through downtown reveals a network of streets set up in an irregular pattern. This was originally done to avoid the many mining shafts at the time, and though the lead-zinc extraction industries are long gone, their legacy in the town's design remains. To learn more about this fascinating local history, make sure to check out the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums, which feature exhibits and artifacts, as well as an underground mine shaft and fully functioning outdoor mining train.
Platteville's attractive main street is made up of old brick buildings and small businesses, making it the perfect place to take a stroll. Stop in for a cup of joe at the family-owned Badger Brothers Coffee, or stock up on locally grown organic foods at Driftless Market and Deli. Platteville is especially charming during the holiday season when downtown comes alive with lit-up Christmas wreaths, and visitors can enjoy roasted chestnuts and rides in a horse-drawn carriage.
Given the university campus in town, it should come as no surprise that Platteville has plenty of great dining options. Sit down for a slice at Steve's Pizza Palace, a big hit with locals and students alike for over 50 years. Also, dive into some old-school American comfort food at the VFW Club Bar & Grill, a fish fry spot with a small-town vibe. For family-style Mexican, check out Fiesta Cancun. And, of course, it wouldn't be Wisconsin without beer. Sip one of 20 craft brews on tap at 7 Hills North, or head 15 miles up the road to the Potosi Brewing Company. Check out its impressive collection of bottles, cans, coasters, and posters at the on-site ABA National Brewery Museum, while sampling expertly crafted beers.
Get outdoors in and around Platteville
Wisconsin is a state of nature lovers — a place where locals get out 365 days a year. Platteville is no exception, and the rolling hills and waters surrounding the town offer plenty of outdoor recreation, including the nearby Grant River, which is ideal for canoeing, kayaking, and come the summer months, tubing.
The Platteville Mound is also a good place for a short hike. It is home to the world's largest "M," which was constructed on the hillside by University of Wisconsin students in 1937. This rise, just four miles out of town, has a path to the top that affords terrific views of the countryside, including the bluffs of the nearby Mississippi River. For those looking for a longer jaunt, the Mound View State Trail is a seven-mile-long paved course that connects Platteville with the town of Belmont. It is perfect for bikes and other non-motorized transportation as well. For more of the state's rural magic, check out this hidden Wisconsin town with coffee and farm-fresh cuisine and this lake paradise for windsurfing and world-class fishing.