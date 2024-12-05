The Wildly Underrated Capital City With One Of The Best Christmas Markets In All Of Europe

Tallinn, the wildly underrated capital of Estonia, feels like the perfect setting for a fairytale. With medieval walls, cozy courtyards, hidden alleyways, and the majestic Toompea Castle, it'd be no surprise if a chainmail-clad knight came galloping across the city's cobbled streets. Tallinn glitters a little bit extra in the winter when freshly fallen snow and twinkling lights provide the perfect backdrop for the city's Christmas Market.

While still an under-the-radar European destination, Tallinn boasts one of the best Christmas markets in Europe. And it's not hard to see why. The city's oldest plaza, the Town Hall Square, comes to life every Christmas season. Thousands of shimmering lights create a magical canopy, illuminating the wooden stalls selling traditional foods, sweets, and crafts that encircle the impressive 52-foot Christmas tree.

This special tree is the stuff of legends as well — Tallinn was one of the first cities in Europe to display a Christmas tree, and a massive fresh spruce has been displayed in front of the Town Hall since 1441. Stop by to visit Santa, eat traditional pasties, and shop handmade ornaments while discovering the magic of the Tallinn Christmas Market.