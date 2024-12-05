The Wildly Underrated Capital City With One Of The Best Christmas Markets In All Of Europe
Tallinn, the wildly underrated capital of Estonia, feels like the perfect setting for a fairytale. With medieval walls, cozy courtyards, hidden alleyways, and the majestic Toompea Castle, it'd be no surprise if a chainmail-clad knight came galloping across the city's cobbled streets. Tallinn glitters a little bit extra in the winter when freshly fallen snow and twinkling lights provide the perfect backdrop for the city's Christmas Market.
While still an under-the-radar European destination, Tallinn boasts one of the best Christmas markets in Europe. And it's not hard to see why. The city's oldest plaza, the Town Hall Square, comes to life every Christmas season. Thousands of shimmering lights create a magical canopy, illuminating the wooden stalls selling traditional foods, sweets, and crafts that encircle the impressive 52-foot Christmas tree.
This special tree is the stuff of legends as well — Tallinn was one of the first cities in Europe to display a Christmas tree, and a massive fresh spruce has been displayed in front of the Town Hall since 1441. Stop by to visit Santa, eat traditional pasties, and shop handmade ornaments while discovering the magic of the Tallinn Christmas Market.
Explore the magic of Tallinn's Christmas Market
Tallinn's Christmas Market is open annually from mid-November to late December for visitors to revel in festive joy. One of the market's greatest delights is sampling local cuisine, and no visit to Estonia would be complete without trying Verivorst. The national dish of Estonia, Verivorst is a blood sausage flavored with onions and marjoram, often accompanied by potatoes, sauerkraut, and lingonberry jam. While this delicacy may sound daunting, trying new things is one of the best tips to experience a European Christmas market.
You also can't have a Christmas market without mulled wine, and Estonia's glögg is the perfect beverage to warm the body and spirit on a chilly December day. Glögg is similar to the German glühwein but higher in alcohol and often served with nuts and raisins in addition to the citrus and spices like cinnamon and clove that flavor it. But the star of the Tallinn Christmas Market is gingerbread or piparkoogid. These festive cookies, traditionally flavored with honey and warm spices, are found at stalls throughout the markets, carefully decorated with white icing.
More Christmas joy in Tallinn
From the eclectic contemporary galleries at Tellskivi Creative City to the opulent Barque architecture at Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn is a hub for arts and culture. However, Christmas brings a tasty and fascinating art collaboration to the city: Gingerbread Mania. Since 2007, the Tallinn Gallery of Design and Architecture has hosted Gingerbread Mania, a unique exhibition that follows a single rule — everything must be made from gingerbread. Estonian ceramicists, textile artists, graphic designers, and metalsmiths all come together to create wild and wacky cookie creations based on the year's theme. From a replica of the Black Pearl and the Eiffel Tower to the bust of Estonian singer Üllar Jörberg and mythical dragons, Gingerbread Mania is a sweet treat for visitors.
Tallinn has a rich history of local artisans, making it the perfect spot to do some last-minute Christmas present shopping. The Christmas Market offers a trove of handicrafts, from ornaments and wooden toys to cozy alpaca wool accessories, but the cobbled streets of the Old Town also hide some hidden gems. Don't miss out on St. Catherine's Passage, a string of workshops in a picturesque alleyway where visitors can watch jewelers, ceramicists, and textile artists at work. Just around the corner is the Master's Courtyard, a whimsical medieval courtyard surrounded by artisan workshops and a small cafe. Browse handblown glass art or stop for a hot cup at the Chocolaterie de Pierre Café, dripping in boho chic decor with red velvet curtains (you'll spot it by the iconic red parasol and yellow bike cart parked out front).