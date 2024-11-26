10 Crucial Details To Know Before Your First Visit To A European Christmas Market

With so many markets operating across the continent any attempt to find a set of uniform rules is doomed to failure. Some markets open in November and stay open until the first week of January. Others open much later and are already closed by the time Christmas Eve rolls around.

Assuming any given venue is open simply because it feels like Christmas is probably not the best strategy. Most markets have their own websites, so checking dates and opening times can help you avoid disappointment. Such resources can also inform you as to what to expect and when to expect it. The larger markets usually put on shows and events such as the Krampus parades of Salzburg or the concerts, carol singers, and storytellers of Strasbourg, home to one of Europe's oldest Christmas markets. These happen at specific times or dates, so you might want to plan around them.

Local knowledge is another invaluable tool. A hotel's concierge can recommend the best times to attend the market, steering you towards those off-peak moments that promise a crowd-light experience. They might also know a few other tips, such as where to get the best mulled wine, how many cinnamon pretzels one can safely consume in a 24-hour period, or whether käsespätzel is as tasty as it sounds. And, of course, they are probably sitting on some secret knowledge about the more out-of-the-way gems that the tourist scrum passes by altogether.

