Endless Adventure Awaits At This Midwest Gem Called One Of America's Best Coastal Towns
When you think of coastal towns, your mind probably conjures up images of popular South Carolina cities with European charm or a unique town in sunny Southern California. The last place you'd think of would be the Midwest — after all, it's miles from both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and it's often considered "flyover country." However, the Midwest is home to the wildly underrated Great Lakes, and on the shores of Lake Erie sits one of the best coastal towns in the country.
Sandusky is a small Ohio town of 25,000, though it offers an absolute wealth of amenities for its size. Thrill seekers flock to its shores to visit Cedar Point, one of the best amusement parks in North America, while folks seeking a peaceful retreat can enjoy a quaint downtown district and tons of recreation opportunities. And while Sandusky may not have an ocean in its backyard, the sprawling Lake Erie paints a scenic backdrop that would be perfect for all your adventures.
Cedar Point draws thrill seekers from across the country
There's so much to love about Sandusky, but arguably its most popular attraction is Cedar Point. It's one of the country's oldest amusement parks, featuring 68 rides that run the gamut from the adrenaline-pumping Steel Vengeance to the family-friendly Wild Mouse. Cedar Point continues to win awards for its innovative designs and beautiful grounds. It even runs a variety of seasonal events, ensuring there's something new to discover throughout the year.
You'll find two distinct regions in Cedar Point. The first is simply named Cedar Point, and this is home to a wealth of roller coasters and the usual assortment of amusement park shenanigans. Then there's Cedar Point Shores, which is open seasonally and is a sprawling waterpark on the shores of Lake Erie. The waterpark has everything from a six-story plunging slide to wading areas for kids, making it a great reprieve from the summer heat.
For a truly spectacular experience, consider lining up your visit to coincide with one of Cedar Point's many special events. Castaway Christmas is a popular one during the holidays, though a variety of live entertainment options, such as singers, dancers, and shows, are available year-round. The offerings change quite often, so check ahead if there's something in particular you'd like to see.
Sandusky offers more than an iconic amusement park
Sandusky is much more than Cedar Point. Just 10 minutes away from the park is downtown Sandusky, which is teeming with charming shops and restaurants — including the super popular Small City Taphouse, serving a variety of Asian fusion dishes. Nearby, you'll find the small Washington Park and Sandusky Gazebo that offer thoughtfully landscaped grounds and bounties of fresh flowers (depending on the season).
Of course, one of the best coastal towns isn't complete without an impeccable waterfront district, and you don't have to venture far from downtown to see Lake Erie. In fact, much of downtown is positioned right along the waterfront. Stop by Jackson Street Pier or Shoreline Park to gaze out over the glistening blue waters. You'll even get to see the towering rollercoasters of Cedar Point on the horizon. There are plenty of walking paths, too, so you can easily hit your exercise goal while strolling along the shoreline.
If you want to dip your toes in the sand, consider heading back to Cedar Point to soak up the sun at the mile-long Cedar Point Beach. You'll also find a splash pad and rocky beach at Lions Park, west of downtown. For something truly unique, consider taking a ferry to Kelley's Island and relaxing on Pebble Beach. The Jet Express ferry departs directly from Sandusky, giving you a simple way to explore this remote island in the Midwest.