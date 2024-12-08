Endless Adventure Awaits At This Midwest Gem Called One Of America's Best Coastal Towns

There's so much to love about Sandusky, but arguably its most popular attraction is Cedar Point. It's one of the country's oldest amusement parks, featuring 68 rides that run the gamut from the adrenaline-pumping Steel Vengeance to the family-friendly Wild Mouse. Cedar Point continues to win awards for its innovative designs and beautiful grounds. It even runs a variety of seasonal events, ensuring there's something new to discover throughout the year.

You'll find two distinct regions in Cedar Point. The first is simply named Cedar Point, and this is home to a wealth of roller coasters and the usual assortment of amusement park shenanigans. Then there's Cedar Point Shores, which is open seasonally and is a sprawling waterpark on the shores of Lake Erie. The waterpark has everything from a six-story plunging slide to wading areas for kids, making it a great reprieve from the summer heat.

For a truly spectacular experience, consider lining up your visit to coincide with one of Cedar Point's many special events. Castaway Christmas is a popular one during the holidays, though a variety of live entertainment options, such as singers, dancers, and shows, are available year-round. The offerings change quite often, so check ahead if there's something in particular you'd like to see.