Nature And Nostalgia Collide At A Fascinating Abandoned Amusement Park In Indiana

Popular amusement parks can be found throughout the United States, including scenic seaside amusement parks perched on the ocean and even an indoor amusement park just outside New York City. With all that competition, it's no surprise many parks permanently close their doors — allowing nature to reclaim the land as their rollercoasters fade into obscurity. Rose Island is a fascinating example of this, as the derelict facility was shuttered in 1937 and is now almost entirely consumed by an overgrown forest.

Rose Island was founded in 1923 in southern Indiana, and it featured not just an amusement park but also a hotel, swimming pool, golf course, zoo, and much more. The sprawling 118-acre park was rather successful for its time, though a devastating flood in 1937 caused extensive damage to the property, forcing its owners to close Rose Island. Nearly 100 years later, the park is open to the public as part of Charleston State Park.

A scenic hike takes you through the ruins of the once iconic destination, though don't expect to see soaring rollercoasters or eerie merry-go-rounds. Most of the structures have long since disappeared, though stone relics remain from the park's heyday. Combined with the lush forests seeping into the park, it makes for a spooky hike through the Indiana woodlands.