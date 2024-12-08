Nature And Nostalgia Collide At A Fascinating Abandoned Amusement Park In Indiana
Popular amusement parks can be found throughout the United States, including scenic seaside amusement parks perched on the ocean and even an indoor amusement park just outside New York City. With all that competition, it's no surprise many parks permanently close their doors — allowing nature to reclaim the land as their rollercoasters fade into obscurity. Rose Island is a fascinating example of this, as the derelict facility was shuttered in 1937 and is now almost entirely consumed by an overgrown forest.
Rose Island was founded in 1923 in southern Indiana, and it featured not just an amusement park but also a hotel, swimming pool, golf course, zoo, and much more. The sprawling 118-acre park was rather successful for its time, though a devastating flood in 1937 caused extensive damage to the property, forcing its owners to close Rose Island. Nearly 100 years later, the park is open to the public as part of Charleston State Park.
A scenic hike takes you through the ruins of the once iconic destination, though don't expect to see soaring rollercoasters or eerie merry-go-rounds. Most of the structures have long since disappeared, though stone relics remain from the park's heyday. Combined with the lush forests seeping into the park, it makes for a spooky hike through the Indiana woodlands.
Wander the ruins of Rose Island
Rose Island is accessible via a walkway in the Charleston State Park, hugging the Ohio River and just a few minutes north of Louisville. The park is home to several trails, but if you want to wander through the ruins of Rose Island, take the Rose Island Loop (also known as Trail No. 7). You'll start by venturing out of the parking lot onto Trail No. 3 and across the scenic and historic Portersville Bridge. This bridge was rebuilt in 2011, and compared to the dilapidated buildings in Rose Island, it's quite an impressive structure.
Once you cross Portersville Bridge, you'll want to follow Trail No. 7 through the amusement park. This is a loop trail that'll bring you to the stone remains of fountains, archways, and even the retaining wall of a swimming pool. Each notable structure has a small marker next to it, giving you an easy way to learn more about the amusement park's history.
Along with Rose Island ruins, Trail No. 7 grants picturesque views of the Ohio River through the dense Indiana woodland. And because the Portersville Bridge spans Fourteen Mile Creek, you'll have a great opportunity for photos — especially in the fall when leaves are changing colors. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, too, as the park is home to 72 species of birds.
Explore Charlestown State Park
Navigating the empty walkways of Rose Island won't take much time, as the entire trail is around 2 miles long with little elevation gain. That means you'll have ample time left to explore the rest of Charlestown State Park and its surroundings. To leave the amusement park, head over to Charlestown Trail No. 1, which is a rugged pathway rolling through a floodplain forest and rising up through various rock outcroppings. Along the way, you'll be treated to excellent views of Fourteen Mile Creek.
Trail No. 6 is another popular option, as it meanders along the Ohio River. There's also a small waterfall — and though it's not as dramatic as the largest waterfall in Indiana, it's a great spot for pictures, nonetheless. At just over 2 miles long, this is a fairly relaxed hike — except for a few steep and rocky sections right at the start. Like all hikes in southern Indiana, this one is exceptional during the fall, as the region's trees explode with vibrant color.
Just across the Ohio River Scenic Byway is Nine Penny Branch State Nature Preserve. If time permits, consider checking out its trails, as they're just as striking as those of Charlestown State Park. The 121-acre preserve features limestone slabs, an old-growth forest, and a waterfall. The Nine Penny Branch Loop takes you through most of the preserve's highlights, and at nearly 2.5 miles long, it's a great companion to the Rose Island Loop.