Is Frontier A Good Airline? The Pros And Cons Of 'America's Greenest Airline'

Frontier, an airline stemming from Denver, Colorado, is America's Greenest Airline. On its website, Frontier claims to be "44% more fuel efficient" than its competitiors, which it achieves by reducing its emissions and equipping its aircrafts with lightweight seats. This reduces the airplanes' weight and increases fuel efficiency. Frontier also encourages customers to travel light and avoid overpacking to further increase the efficiency of their flights.

This all sounds lovely and very environmentally friendly, and according to research from IBA aviation analysts in 2022, Frontier has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions than any other domestic airline in North America. Plus, in November 2024, the airline was awarded the "North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year" award from the Center for Aviation (via Frontier). Nonetheless, this company is a low-cost carrier, which means that its services will not be to everyone's liking.

Frontier humbly flies to most U.S. air hubs and 18 international destinations. While some airlines offer deals on first-class seats, this airline offers basic rates without any flashy promotions. Regardless, there are some of the pros and cons of choosing to fly with America's greenest airline.