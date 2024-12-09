Is Frontier A Good Airline? The Pros And Cons Of 'America's Greenest Airline'
Frontier, an airline stemming from Denver, Colorado, is America's Greenest Airline. On its website, Frontier claims to be "44% more fuel efficient" than its competitiors, which it achieves by reducing its emissions and equipping its aircrafts with lightweight seats. This reduces the airplanes' weight and increases fuel efficiency. Frontier also encourages customers to travel light and avoid overpacking to further increase the efficiency of their flights.
This all sounds lovely and very environmentally friendly, and according to research from IBA aviation analysts in 2022, Frontier has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions than any other domestic airline in North America. Plus, in November 2024, the airline was awarded the "North American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year" award from the Center for Aviation (via Frontier). Nonetheless, this company is a low-cost carrier, which means that its services will not be to everyone's liking.
Frontier humbly flies to most U.S. air hubs and 18 international destinations. While some airlines offer deals on first-class seats, this airline offers basic rates without any flashy promotions. Regardless, there are some of the pros and cons of choosing to fly with America's greenest airline.
The pros of flying with Frontier as a low-cost carrier
Flying with Frontier does have some perks worth looking into. While there are some effective ways to save money while booking flights, Frontier's main draw is their consistently affordable fares. Some other advantages include online check-in available 24 hours before a flight and an easy reservation process through their website, app, or chat. A loyalty program that exchanges mile points for future flights is also available to its customers.
Frontier also offers a GoWild! all-you-can-fly pass for traveling to unlimited destinations at a flat rate. This is surely useful for those people flying a lot for pleasure or business, especially since the pass includes international flights. There's also an annual membership called the Discount Den. This allows travelers and eight of their companions to purchase tickets at a discount. It also allows for children under 15 to travel for free on certain flights.
Another pro about Frontier is that by featuring different animals on their plane tails, the company helps raise awareness about environmental issues. Although flying low-cost is not everyone's cup of tea, if you're ever in the need to do so, you can follow these genius hacks that will make flying economy a lot more comfortable.
The cons of Frontier, according to customers
According to customers, there are extra fees that make Frontier's benefits not so affordable in the end. Passengers on Tripadvisor have complained about the extra cost for carry-on luggage, as Frontier's fare only includes one free personal item that fits under the front seat. While you can purchase a seat with more legroom, the normal seats don't recline, so comfort is limited. Also, the flights don't offer any Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks, or entertainment.
In 2023, a study by Nerdwallet revealed that, out of the 10 largest airlines in the U.S., Frontier had the highest percentage of canceled and delayed flights, at 2.13% and 30.71%, respectively. The airline also had the lowest percentage for flights that arrived on time at 66.99%. According to customers, the airline also sometimes loses the flight's checked-in luggage, and the customer service is unpredictable at times.
A self-identified former Frontier pilot on Quora explains, "You have to understand what you are buying ... all of this is explained very conspicuously in the terms of service." In the end, whether or not Frontier is a good airline depends on your own expectations. The upside is that it is a lot greener than most airlines, which is something to take into consideration, especially when looking for some last-minute cheap flights.