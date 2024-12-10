A Lively And Memorable Illinois City Ranks As One Of America's Best To Live In (And It's Not Chicago)
Illinois, known as the "Prairie State," is celebrated for its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and, of course, Chicago — often considered the cultural heart of the Midwest. Chicago has repeatedly been named Condé Nast Traveler's "Best Big City in the U.S.," known for its iconic architecture, world-class museums, vibrant food scene, and one of the world's "coolest neighborhoods." Yet, in 2024, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 150 cities to find the best places to live in the U.S. and, remarkably, only one Illinois city earned a spot in the top 100: Peoria. A quaint, historic river town with a population just over 100,000, Peoria is beloved for its festivals, affordability, and thriving arts scene. It's no wonder this city, with its combination of charm and modern amenities, stands out as a top contender on the list.
U.S. News & World Report uses public surveys and key metrics to evaluate cities, including housing value, job markets, crime rates, and overall appeal. The rankings are based on data from credible sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Labor, alongside internal data from the publication itself. Among the most influential metrics is the "Quality of Life Index," which weighs factors such as education, healthcare, air quality, and general well-being. While these indicators serve only as a guide to help readers make informed decisions, they reveal just how appealing Peoria is for those seeking a high quality of life in a mid-sized yet flourishing city.
Why Peoria is in the top 100
Peoria offers a combination of affordable living and accessibility that helps it stand out from other cities. Real estate prices are relatively low, making it attractive to families and first-time homebuyers, though property and sales taxes are higher compared to national averages. Peoria is also a city that experiences all four seasons, which means residents enjoy hot, humid summers and cold winters — perfect for those who love the change of weather. Peoria is also served by its own airport, General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, adding convenience for residents and visitors alike.
Peoria's location adds to its appeal. Just two and a half hours from both Chicago and St. Louis, it offers the perfect middle ground between two major metropolitan areas. This allows residents to enjoy the peace and affordability of small-town living while still having access to big-city perks when needed. Additionally, Peoria is home to a thriving arts community, with a range of theaters, music venues, studios, and museums. The city is especially known for its vibrant festivals, taking place all year round. The 4th of July Sky Concert, for example, draws over 100,000 people annually and is a beloved event that showcases the spirit and sense of community that defines Peoria.
Things to do in Peoria
Peoria is far from lacking when it comes to things to do. For culture enthusiasts, the Peoria Riverfront Museum offers exhibits that highlight the city's history, science, and culture. The Caterpillar Visitors Center provides an interactive experience showcasing the iconic machinery that has shaped Peoria's industrial past. For families, the Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum is a hit, offering hands-on exhibits designed to engage and inspire young minds. Nature lovers will appreciate the Luthy Botanical Garden, where they can stroll through vibrant landscapes, or the Peoria Zoo, home to animals from around the world. For those seeking sun and fresh air, Dozer Park is the place to be for local baseball games, while the Forest Park Nature Center provides trails and wildlife encounters. Astronomy lovers should head to the Northmoor Observatory for a chance to gaze at the stars through its powerful telescopes.
While Peoria's downtown area has a vibrant mix of activities, with something always happening, visitors can also take a short trip — less than three hours away — to enjoy a holiday-themed amusement and water park, adding an extra dose of fun and festive cheer to the region. If you'd rather stay in town, the Riverfront Market, running from May through September, is a local favorite, offering everything from fresh baked goods to arts and crafts. Downtown Peoria is also home to an eclectic selection of restaurants and bars, where you can enjoy everything from upscale dining to cozy cafes.
Whether you're looking to settle down or simply explore, Peoria stands as a testament to the charm and opportunity that exists outside of the country's largest cities. And while you're at it, you might as well enjoy America's most underrated road trip through Illinois, where scenic drives and hidden gems await at every turn.