A Lively And Memorable Illinois City Ranks As One Of America's Best To Live In (And It's Not Chicago)

Peoria is far from lacking when it comes to things to do. For culture enthusiasts, the Peoria Riverfront Museum offers exhibits that highlight the city's history, science, and culture. The Caterpillar Visitors Center provides an interactive experience showcasing the iconic machinery that has shaped Peoria's industrial past. For families, the Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum is a hit, offering hands-on exhibits designed to engage and inspire young minds. Nature lovers will appreciate the Luthy Botanical Garden, where they can stroll through vibrant landscapes, or the Peoria Zoo, home to animals from around the world. For those seeking sun and fresh air, Dozer Park is the place to be for local baseball games, while the Forest Park Nature Center provides trails and wildlife encounters. Astronomy lovers should head to the Northmoor Observatory for a chance to gaze at the stars through its powerful telescopes.

While Peoria's downtown area has a vibrant mix of activities, with something always happening, visitors can also take a short trip — less than three hours away — to enjoy a holiday-themed amusement and water park, adding an extra dose of fun and festive cheer to the region. If you'd rather stay in town, the Riverfront Market, running from May through September, is a local favorite, offering everything from fresh baked goods to arts and crafts. Downtown Peoria is also home to an eclectic selection of restaurants and bars, where you can enjoy everything from upscale dining to cozy cafes.

Whether you're looking to settle down or simply explore, Peoria stands as a testament to the charm and opportunity that exists outside of the country's largest cities. And while you're at it, you might as well enjoy America's most underrated road trip through Illinois, where scenic drives and hidden gems await at every turn.