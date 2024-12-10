The Mountains Of Romania Offer Breathtaking Landscapes And Legendary Rock Formations
There are few places on Earth as mystical as Romania, and it is truly one of Europe's most underrated gems. Most visits usually begin in Bucharest, the unsung capital city that Rick Steves calls the "Little Paris Of The East." After enjoying Bucharest's unique cuisine, cool museums, and hip nightlife, you'll undoubtedly want to explore Romania's legendary nature and the iconic castles of Transylvania.
Surrounded by the Southern Carpathian mountains, Transylvania is filled with a variety of places to visit over its vast and impressive terrain. Luckily, for time-strapped tourists interested in visiting the region, one of Transylvania's most mesmerizing sights is only about 100 miles north of Bucharest: the Bucegi Mountains.
The Bucegi Mountains are easily accessible from Braşov, a gorgeous medieval city that feels lost in time. Located roughly 47 miles outside Braşov, you can reach the Bucegi Mountains on the enchanting TransBucegi Road, which offers epic views. Just remember to travel safely, as Romania is one of the world's most dangerous European countries to drive in.
Epic views, amazing hikes, and baffling formations in the Bucegi Mountains
The Bucegi Mountains are home to some of the best hiking in Romania, filled with stunning landscapes, mind-boggling rock formations, and a fascinating history. A few of the best views are at Caraiman Cross, a monument to World War I heroes situated on a beautiful peak. Another must-do is Omu Peak, the highest point in the Bucegi Mountains.
Two of the most enigmatic sights in these mountains are, without a doubt, the Babele and the Sphinx. The Babele is a number of strange rock formations that resemble odd figures and mushrooms. Another nearby natural formation called the Sphinx is named after its eerie likeness to the great human-lion statue in Egypt. The two sites are also renowned in local mythology, as they are believed to be an energy hub associated with New Age and extraterrestrial connections. You can hike to the Babele and the Sphinx or take a cable car that will leave you only a short walk to both sights.
There are a number of incredible natural sights in the mountains for nature enthusiasts, including the Bucegi Plateau, the Zănoagei Gorge, and Scropoasa Lake. One can't-miss location is the Ialomicioara Cave, a cavernous underground world that you can explore behind a beautifully maintained ancient monastery.
Legendary castles and the gateway to Transylvania
The region close to the Bucegi Mountains is also home to some of the most epic castles in the country. The beautiful Peles Castle, a fairytale-like structure built by the first King of Romania, is an amazing option for architecture lovers. No visit is complete without stopping by nearby Bran Castle, famed for potentially being Bram Stoker's inspiration for the iconic fortress mentioned in the 1897 literary classic, "Dracula." Both are located outside of the Bucegi Mountains on opposite sides.
Braşov, a gateway to Transylvania, is a hip mid-sized city worthy of exploration in its own right and the perfect branching-out spot for its nearby mountains and castles. The city's historical center is especially delightful and a great place to sit down, enjoy a coffee, and try a Braşovence, a breaded pancake stuffed with mushrooms that originated in the city. Another hugely underrated option for accommodation just outside of Braşov that's still close to exploring the Bucegi mountains is the picturesque village of Magura, the country's hidden "Heaven On Earth" home to the world's largest bear sanctuary.