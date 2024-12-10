The Mountains Of Romania Offer Breathtaking Landscapes And Legendary Rock Formations

There are few places on Earth as mystical as Romania, and it is truly one of Europe's most underrated gems. Most visits usually begin in Bucharest, the unsung capital city that Rick Steves calls the "Little Paris Of The East." After enjoying Bucharest's unique cuisine, cool museums, and hip nightlife, you'll undoubtedly want to explore Romania's legendary nature and the iconic castles of Transylvania.

Surrounded by the Southern Carpathian mountains, Transylvania is filled with a variety of places to visit over its vast and impressive terrain. Luckily, for time-strapped tourists interested in visiting the region, one of Transylvania's most mesmerizing sights is only about 100 miles north of Bucharest: the Bucegi Mountains.

The Bucegi Mountains are easily accessible from Braşov, a gorgeous medieval city that feels lost in time. Located roughly 47 miles outside Braşov, you can reach the Bucegi Mountains on the enchanting TransBucegi Road, which offers epic views. Just remember to travel safely, as Romania is one of the world's most dangerous European countries to drive in.