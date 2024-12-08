Every Room At This Cozy And Charming Oregon Coast Hotel Is Dedicated To A Famous Author
Marked by breathtaking drives, like the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, and charming beach cities, like Brookings, with endless outdoor adventures, the Oregon Coast boasts an ocean of dreamy seaside destinations. However, choosing a destination is only the first step. Booking a place to stay is a whole other story. While there are plenty of standard beachside hotels to choose from, you'll also find some unique lodgings nestled along the state's stunning coastline. You can stay at Heceta Head Lighthouse, one of the most-photographed (and haunted) lighthouses on Oregon's coast, book a themed room in a vintage-style motel near the beach, or go glamping in a waterfront trailer resort. There's something for every mood and travel style.
Tucked into the heart of beautiful Newport, Sylvia Beach Hotel is a book-themed oasis that will make bibliophiles swoon. Inside, you'll find rooms named after famous authors, a cozy library overlooking the beach, and a dining room with a daily breakfast buffet, all wrapped in a peaceful, technology-free environment. If you're looking for a quiet, unplugged retreat surrounded by literature and ocean views, the Sylvia Beach Hotel is your type of place.
Slip between the covers in literature-themed rooms
At Sylvia Beach Hotel, you're likely to experience love at first sight. Towering majestically over the historic Nye Beach, the emerald green inn is even more magical on the inside. Its main charm lies in its themed rooms, which celebrate literary legends throughout history. Choose your own adventure with three different room types, each varying in price and accommodations.
Most affordable are the "Novels" rooms, which include odes to Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde with garden views. A step above are the "Best Sellers," where you can unwind in the timeless F. Scott Fitzgerald room, or brood over the beach in the Virginia Woolf room. Named after the likes of Mark Twain and Agatha Christie, the top-tier "Classics" rooms feature wood-burning fireplaces and private decks with oceanfront views. None of the rooms feature televisions, telephones, or WiFi, encouraging guests to crack a book, and bask in the soothing sounds of ocean waves instead.
Nestle up with a good book in the library
Whichever room you choose, you'll have access to the resident library. Tucked onto the hotel's third floor, the James Joyce Library is a cozy loft-style nook, featuring a wood-burning fireplace, shelves of books, and stacks of puzzles and boardgames. Cuddle up under a blanket, and sip on a complimentary cup of coffee, tea, or warm spiced wine along with spectacular ocean views. If you're lucky, you may even get a feline visit from Shelley, the hotel cat.
Sadly, the onsite Tables of Content restaurant has, at the time of this writing, shuttered its dinner service. But you'll find plenty of eateries nearby when you're ready to put down your book and pick up a fork. Duck into Nana's Irish Pub for hearty comfort food classics, or enjoy a steaming bowl of clam chowder at Pacific Kitchen. After dinner, you can take a stroll along Nye Beach before settling back into the hotel. If you're longing for a serene, one-of-a-kind getaway by the sea, check into Sylvia Beach Hotel and start writing your story.