Every Room At This Cozy And Charming Oregon Coast Hotel Is Dedicated To A Famous Author

At Sylvia Beach Hotel, you're likely to experience love at first sight. Towering majestically over the historic Nye Beach, the emerald green inn is even more magical on the inside. Its main charm lies in its themed rooms, which celebrate literary legends throughout history. Choose your own adventure with three different room types, each varying in price and accommodations.

Most affordable are the "Novels" rooms, which include odes to Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde with garden views. A step above are the "Best Sellers," where you can unwind in the timeless F. Scott Fitzgerald room, or brood over the beach in the Virginia Woolf room. Named after the likes of Mark Twain and Agatha Christie, the top-tier "Classics" rooms feature wood-burning fireplaces and private decks with oceanfront views. None of the rooms feature televisions, telephones, or WiFi, encouraging guests to crack a book, and bask in the soothing sounds of ocean waves instead.