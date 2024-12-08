In The Heart Of Arkansas Is A Unique Hotel With Luxury Accommodations That Puts Tiger King To Shame

In 2020, Netflix's "Tiger King" put a spotlight on big cat conservation and rescue centers. However, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas has been operating successfully for more than 40 years as a care center for animals and a hotel stay for visitors. While many people watched the moral corruption that took place at Joe Exotic's zoo, guests have a wildly different experience at Turpentine Creek. The property has a 4.8-star rating on Google based on more than 3,200 reviews, which state how the center does its best to care for these exotic animals and reduce the trauma in their lives.

Turpentine Creek is in the process of expanding its wildlife center. In 2023, the rescue welcomed 33 new cats. Staff are asking for the public's help to fund its habitat maintenance and continued growth, which includes the addition of educational programs for visitors to enjoy.

One of the refuge's most exciting features is the on-ground luxury lodging that's steps away from lions, tigers, and leopards. As an overnight guest, you can walk around the park after hours outside the cages and experience the animals without the crowds. While it might not be an upscale resort hub with a beach backdrop like Florida's Marco Island, you're getting an unforgettable wildlife safari in northern Arkansas.