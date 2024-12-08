In The Heart Of Arkansas Is A Unique Hotel With Luxury Accommodations That Puts Tiger King To Shame
In 2020, Netflix's "Tiger King" put a spotlight on big cat conservation and rescue centers. However, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas has been operating successfully for more than 40 years as a care center for animals and a hotel stay for visitors. While many people watched the moral corruption that took place at Joe Exotic's zoo, guests have a wildly different experience at Turpentine Creek. The property has a 4.8-star rating on Google based on more than 3,200 reviews, which state how the center does its best to care for these exotic animals and reduce the trauma in their lives.
Turpentine Creek is in the process of expanding its wildlife center. In 2023, the rescue welcomed 33 new cats. Staff are asking for the public's help to fund its habitat maintenance and continued growth, which includes the addition of educational programs for visitors to enjoy.
One of the refuge's most exciting features is the on-ground luxury lodging that's steps away from lions, tigers, and leopards. As an overnight guest, you can walk around the park after hours outside the cages and experience the animals without the crowds. While it might not be an upscale resort hub with a beach backdrop like Florida's Marco Island, you're getting an unforgettable wildlife safari in northern Arkansas.
Stay at the refuge
The area by Joshua Tree National Park in California may have some of the best glamping destinations, but none are next to cougars in cages. Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge provides a unique experience where you can do just that. Visitors have the option to stay in a Safari Suite, a tree house, a glamping tent, or an RV.
Treehouse stays, like at Peru's all-inclusive jungle canopy, The Treehouse Lodge, are known to have incredibly awe-inspiring views. They're truly an out-of-the-box experience, as they aren't the "typical" reservation. While Eureka Springs is a cozy town in Arkansas, it is about one hour and 20 minutes from the Ozarks. With jungle animals on one side and mountains on the other, you'll feel like you reserved the Peruvian canopy when you book a stay at Turpentine. Rooms have a wrap-around balcony, adding a touch of luxury and privacy to the secluded space.
The accommodations per night are quite affordable given the natural amenities. From the RV to the suites, prices range from $50 to $200+ per night. The refuge also provides adult-only options, as well as packages for various occasions, where you can add refreshments, candy, and merchandise to be delivered to your room.
A safe haven for the animals
It wasn't too long ago when "hey all you cool cats and kittens" was the hottest phrase sweeping the internet. Thanks to Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic's tragically epic beef with each other, Netflix's documentary highlighted the controversy during filming and the unfortunate events surrounding Tiger King's zoo. Exotic was jailed for a murder-for-hire scheme against Baskin, who then took over his property in June 2020. While audiences saw a version of the industry where there is mistreatment of animals and employees, not all are like this.
Turpentine is part of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance, an organization that aims to protect these species from private owners and commercial use. The hope is that, one day, big cat sanctuaries will no longer be needed. The refuge's website states that every cent donated assists with animal care and housing.
In addition to creating on-site programs for patrons to learn about the environment and the big cats, Turpentine also has resources on its website for teachers to include in their lesson plans (or simply for the curious cat to learn about different felines). Turpentine Creek strives to be a well-rounded safe haven for animals and humans alike that's full of interaction, education, and care for species in need.