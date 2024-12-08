Restaurants Are Fawning Over The 'Igloo Dining' Trend
After the first snowfall of the season, when houses are blanketed in white and the streets are peaceful and calm, winter may seem to drag on forever. More snow just means extra chores like shoveling your driveway and cleaning off your car. The bright-white roads that appeared dreamy and festive are now the cause of the slow-moving traffic and never-ending road blockages.
It's always best to accept that winter is here to stay and make the most of cozy season. You may be the type to hunker down indoors, never leaving the house except in cases of extreme hunger and dire emergencies, with a warm blanket, a mug of hot chocolate, and some Christmas rom-coms. Or, you might be the type to book a romantic winter getaway for cold-weather lovers. To stay warm inside while embracing the beauty of winter, consider "igloo dining."
If you want to enjoy outdoor fine dining in the winter without freezing your toes off, then igloo dining, a craze hitting the gastronomic world, has got you covered. It's not clear where this trend began, but it was certainly inspired by Arctic igloo homes. In the fall of 2016, igloos were set up at the Coppa Club by the Thames River in London, and they were quickly booked up for the whole season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend took on a more practical function. Restaurants wanted to make money while keeping customers safe, so bubble dining was the solution.
What igloo dining is and where to find it
Now, igloo dining is more of a niche culinary experience rather than a safety measure. Every restaurant and hotel does it differently, but typically, the igloos are temporary pod structures with a covering of translucent PVC film and a frame made of aluminum. The material and geodesic dome shape are designed to be strong and can withstand extreme weather conditions. They are also highly energy-efficient, so you can stay warm and enjoy your meal al fresco without the elements impacting your experience.
There are many places where you can try igloo dining, especially in the U.K. While some restaurants offer this option year-round, it is the most magical during the holidays when the pods are seasonally decorated and the menu includes festive treats. If you're in London, you'll have a plethora of options to choose from, including the aforementioned Coppa Club, where you'll have exquisite views of the Thames and the Tower Bridge. The 2024/2025 theme is Alpine, with each pod decked out with faux-fur blankets and twinkling fairy lights. Treat yourself to a chocolate orange negroni to start the night as you gaze at London's iconic skyline.
Another unique option is the Skuna Boat experience. Get into an expertly-skippered floating igloo, and explore the West India Quay with a mug of mulled wine to keep you warm. You could also opt for the fondue experience and choose between classic cheese or decadent chocolate.
The U.S. also has plenty of options for igloo dining, particularly in Chicago, New York, Boston, and Pennsylvania. The award-winning Lake Lawn Resort in Wisconsin offers a chef-curated menu paired with seasonal cocktails in an igloo next to the serene waters of the Delavan.
How to plan your igloo dining experience
Most places that offer this experience have a booking page where you can reserve your igloo. Especially around the holidays, make sure to reserve your spot well in advance because they can sell out quicker than you'd think. If you're coming with a group, check the maximum capacity of people that can fit in the igloos. Note that many restaurants and hotels require a non-refundable deposit (which can be used toward your meal). There may be a mandatory minimum spend at some fancier spots, although the amount is usually reasonable. Some places only offer a set menu — keep this in mind if you have specific dietary needs.
Although the domes are heated, you're still outdoors, so dress in layers to ensure you stay toasty. If you're looking to try this out mainly "for the 'gram," check out the restaurant's photo gallery in advance, as you'll see how these domes are decorated and what your view will be.
The website Dine at Dome can show you memorable igloo dining options in select cities worldwide. You can also try booking with sites that promote events, like Airbnb Experiences. In case you'd like to gift this to a loved one, Christmas vouchers are offered by several restaurants. Wherever you try this experience, you'll enjoy a delicious meal under twinkling stars in a comfy and festive private pod that'll give you a new appreciation for the winter season.