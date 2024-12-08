Restaurants Are Fawning Over The 'Igloo Dining' Trend

After the first snowfall of the season, when houses are blanketed in white and the streets are peaceful and calm, winter may seem to drag on forever. More snow just means extra chores like shoveling your driveway and cleaning off your car. The bright-white roads that appeared dreamy and festive are now the cause of the slow-moving traffic and never-ending road blockages.

It's always best to accept that winter is here to stay and make the most of cozy season. You may be the type to hunker down indoors, never leaving the house except in cases of extreme hunger and dire emergencies, with a warm blanket, a mug of hot chocolate, and some Christmas rom-coms. Or, you might be the type to book a romantic winter getaway for cold-weather lovers. To stay warm inside while embracing the beauty of winter, consider "igloo dining."

If you want to enjoy outdoor fine dining in the winter without freezing your toes off, then igloo dining, a craze hitting the gastronomic world, has got you covered. It's not clear where this trend began, but it was certainly inspired by Arctic igloo homes. In the fall of 2016, igloos were set up at the Coppa Club by the Thames River in London, and they were quickly booked up for the whole season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend took on a more practical function. Restaurants wanted to make money while keeping customers safe, so bubble dining was the solution.