Escape The Hustle Of City Life In California At A Tranquil Garden Oasis With A Troubled History
Tucked away in an unassuming corner of Costa Mesa, California, surrounded by malls, business parks, freeways, and the runways of John Wayne International Airport, the Noguchi Garden is an unlikely oasis of peace and tranquility. This surprising Japanese sculpture park is surreal and serene. It's an astonishing blend of minimalist contemporary design with natural forms and materials, and deserves to be discussed alongside some of the best tourist attractions in California.
The Noguchi Garden, also known as "California Scenario," is the work of Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi. It was commissioned in 1979 by philanthropist Henry Segerstrom, who used his family's lima bean fortune to purchase commercial property in the area and wanted to add a park. The garden is designed to evoke and echo the California landscape, from the surreal, Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley to the lush forests and golden coastline.
Each main sculpture and theme, including Forest Walk, Desert Land, Land Use, Water Source, Water Use, and Energy Fountain, relates to a particular aspect of the Golden State's geography and scenery. The garden takes visitors on a journey of peace and enlightenment until, at its center, you arrive at The Spirit of the Lima Bean. Towering above the rest in rust-red granite, this centerpiece is an homage to the Segerstrom family.
Zen tranquility with a dark twist
While on the surface this gorgeous zen garden seems to be the perfect escape from the chaos of city life in California, much like Oak Glen, it comes with an unexpectedly troubling mythos — Henry Segerstrom was reputedly involved with the Church of Satan. This rumor likely came from his friendship with the church's founder, Anton LaVey, but there are other devilish details that point toward the demonic symbolism of the garden.
When looking at the area from above, the buildings that surround the sculpture garden are supposedly configured into a pentagram shape. Additionally, the address of the hotel next door was apparently once 666 Anton Way. This hotel was often used by visiting NFL teams playing at the nearby Rose Bowl until whispers of a curse sent them running. More disturbingly, there are also legends (albeit unconfirmed) of the site being a hotspot for suicides in the 1980s.
While the talk of devil worship is (almost) certainly just an urban legend, the garden's unique atmosphere of quiet, calm, and clean lines is otherworldly and a little uncanny. It is easy to see how the contrast with the noise, hustle, and bustle of the rest of Orange County could seem magical, mysterious, and even spooky at first glance.
Visiting the Noguchi Garden
While it is surrounded by malls and offices, and situated just outside the international airport, the Noguchi Garden is actually in its own little cultural bubble. Just across Anton Boulevard, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a world-class nonprofit arts organization and venue, and a must-visit destination for any cultural traveler to Southern California. With several theaters and concert halls, plus the Orange County Museum of Art (and the Noguchi Garden), this corner of Costa Mesa makes for a wonderful day out for art lovers.
Visiting the garden is easy, thanks to its downtown location. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight, and there is no entrance charge. It is wheelchair accessible, with plenty of parking nearby.
For a complete day out, there are also great dining options in the area. Sadly, the Michelin-starred Taco Maria closed its doors in 2023, but there are still other gourmet offerings to be found. The sushi at Hana Re is astounding, while Chef Tony Esnault's Knife Pleat is a delightful twist on traditional French cooking. And with Little Arabia in Anaheim just 20 minutes away, you are never short of more affordable eats like Aleppo's Kitchen or El Mahroosa.