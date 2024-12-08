Escape The Hustle Of City Life In California At A Tranquil Garden Oasis With A Troubled History

Tucked away in an unassuming corner of Costa Mesa, California, surrounded by malls, business parks, freeways, and the runways of John Wayne International Airport, the Noguchi Garden is an unlikely oasis of peace and tranquility. This surprising Japanese sculpture park is surreal and serene. It's an astonishing blend of minimalist contemporary design with natural forms and materials, and deserves to be discussed alongside some of the best tourist attractions in California.

The Noguchi Garden, also known as "California Scenario," is the work of Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi. It was commissioned in 1979 by philanthropist Henry Segerstrom, who used his family's lima bean fortune to purchase commercial property in the area and wanted to add a park. The garden is designed to evoke and echo the California landscape, from the surreal, Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley to the lush forests and golden coastline.

Each main sculpture and theme, including Forest Walk, Desert Land, Land Use, Water Source, Water Use, and Energy Fountain, relates to a particular aspect of the Golden State's geography and scenery. The garden takes visitors on a journey of peace and enlightenment until, at its center, you arrive at The Spirit of the Lima Bean. Towering above the rest in rust-red granite, this centerpiece is an homage to the Segerstrom family.