Explore Surreal Mars-Like Landscapes At This Record-Breaking California National Park

If your ideal vacation means seeking out sandy dunes and heat waves so hot you can see the scorching temperature bending the air, take a trip to Death Valley National Park. The isolated place in southeastern California, two hours from Las Vegas, holds the record for hottest temperature on Earth at 134 degrees Fahrenheit. While the 1913 temperature reading has been questioned over the years, extreme heat in Death Valley is a scientific result of the area's unique geography. The valley is home to the lowest point in North America, 282 feet below sea level, and is walled in by steep mountains. Cloudy skies lose their moisture when traveling over the four mountain ranges between the Pacific Ocean and Death Valley, which means the perpetually clear skies trap heat in the basin; it ricochets off the rocks and soil, becoming a vacuum of hot air. Although Death Valley has never beat its 134 degree peak, the hottest summer days in July can often rise to 130 degrees.

If you are designing the perfect road trip itinerary to explore every national park in California, the hottest place on Earth is not to be missed. The ruptured desert peaks of Zabriskie Point and polygon formations on the Badwater Basin salt flats give travelers such eerie, otherworldly feelings. They may even come to question the moon landing when somewhere on the planet can look this strange. But it's also called Death Valley for a reason — so read on for some safety tips for your interstellar travel within this haunting zone of ungodly heat.