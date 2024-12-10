One Of Nevada's Liveliest Historic Towns Feels Like Stepping Onto The Set Of A Western
What was the wildest, most lawless town in the Old West? Take a gander at some of the best "cowboy core" destinations in the American west: Tombstone, Arizona may be the "town too tough to die" and there's a reason "get out of Dodge" became a saying far beyond Kansas. But the town of Pioche, Nevada claims to be the deadliest place in the Old West.
Pioche's claim to gunslinging fame seems well-founded, judging by the number of tombstones at its historic Boot Hill Cemetery. Take, for example, this epitaph: "Morgan Courtney: Feared by some, respected by few, detested by others. Shot in the back five times from ambush." Or this one, simple and succinct: "John B. Lynch: Shot during dispute over a dog."
Today, thankfully, Pioche is a quaint residential town, loved by locals for its mountain views, hiking trails, and outdoor sports. For visitors, however, Pioche is a gateway to imagining life in the Old West.
Pioche was a silver boom town
Silver is what made Pioche. In 1864, silver ore deposits were discovered and Francois L.A. Pioche purchased the claims to build a smelter over the site. The mining camp known as "Pioche's City" soon exploded into a town of 10,000 people scrabbling for silver. Unlike the abandoned mining town of Burke, Idaho, Pioche survived the boom and bust of the silver rush — even though an alarming number of inhabitants were killed in mining disputes.
Pioche still has plenty of its original buildings, starting with the Pioche Aerial Tramway. It's the only one still standing in Nevada. This is how silver ore was transported from the mine, pulled down by gravity. Don't forget to look up: Some of the ore buckets still dangle overhead today.
Swing by the town's "Million-Dollar Courthouse." It was nicknamed for the sheer amount of money that traded hands amid accusations of corruption and bribery. For those who couldn't pay, the original town jail still stands with 16-inch walls and tiny windows of sunlight. On Main Street, the Opera House built in 1873 was the town's cultural heart and still hosts concerts today. From there, the Lincoln County Museum is a short walk away. This is where Pioche's mining history relics are preserved, including some of the original silver ore mined in the area.
Haunted rooms and hearty meals await in Pioche
With Pioche's high body count, it seems inevitable there would be a few ghosts hanging around town. The Overland Hotel in Pioche is proud to say their resident spirits were caught on camera during an episode of Ghost Adventures, vying perhaps for a place among America's best haunted hotels. Ask the reception desk for a phantom-free stay. Or you can dare to sleep in Room 10, allegedly The Overland's most haunted room, judging by some hair-raising reviews on Tripadvisor.
Comfort food may be needed after a sleepless night. Fortunately, the historic Silver Cafe on Pioche's Main Street prides itself on cooking hearty meals. This family-run restaurant has been serving customers for over a century. If what's needed is a stiff drink, the Alamo Club and Liquor Outlet is Pioche's local watering hole. With a jukebox and pool table, it may be a lively place to seek comfort from a haunted hotel stay.
Taken all together, the town of Pioche makes Nevada's Old West history come alive in more ways than one.