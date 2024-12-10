One Of Nevada's Liveliest Historic Towns Feels Like Stepping Onto The Set Of A Western

What was the wildest, most lawless town in the Old West? Take a gander at some of the best "cowboy core" destinations in the American west: Tombstone, Arizona may be the "town too tough to die" and there's a reason "get out of Dodge" became a saying far beyond Kansas. But the town of Pioche, Nevada claims to be the deadliest place in the Old West.

Pioche's claim to gunslinging fame seems well-founded, judging by the number of tombstones at its historic Boot Hill Cemetery. Take, for example, this epitaph: "Morgan Courtney: Feared by some, respected by few, detested by others. Shot in the back five times from ambush." Or this one, simple and succinct: "John B. Lynch: Shot during dispute over a dog."

Today, thankfully, Pioche is a quaint residential town, loved by locals for its mountain views, hiking trails, and outdoor sports. For visitors, however, Pioche is a gateway to imagining life in the Old West.