Make A Wish When You Stand On The 'Official Center Of The World' Inside This California Pyramid

Nestled in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, where California meets Mexico and Arizona, is a remarkable town called Felicity. It's one of a few quirky towns in California, like Idyllwild, that mixes nature and art. This remote settlement, home to less than a handful of residents, proudly claims to be the "Official Center of the World". At its center stands an impressive 21-foot-tall pink granite pyramid, which houses what is said to be the exact midpoint of our planet.

The visionary behind this audacious claim is Jacques-André Istel, a French-American with a colorful and adventurous past. Before founding Felicity, Istel had a diverse career that included working on Wall Street, serving as a Korean War veteran, and gaining fame as a pioneering parachutist. In the 1950s, he purchased more than 2,900 acres of sunbaked desert land, setting the stage for his grand dream.

Istel envisioned creating not just a town but a place of global significance. Drawing inspiration from his own children's book, "Coe the Good Dragon at the Center of the World", he established Felicity's claim to centrality. Remarkably, this whimsical notion gained official recognition from both Imperial County and France's prestigious Institut Géographique National.