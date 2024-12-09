Make A Wish When You Stand On The 'Official Center Of The World' Inside This California Pyramid
Nestled in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, where California meets Mexico and Arizona, is a remarkable town called Felicity. It's one of a few quirky towns in California, like Idyllwild, that mixes nature and art. This remote settlement, home to less than a handful of residents, proudly claims to be the "Official Center of the World". At its center stands an impressive 21-foot-tall pink granite pyramid, which houses what is said to be the exact midpoint of our planet.
The visionary behind this audacious claim is Jacques-André Istel, a French-American with a colorful and adventurous past. Before founding Felicity, Istel had a diverse career that included working on Wall Street, serving as a Korean War veteran, and gaining fame as a pioneering parachutist. In the 1950s, he purchased more than 2,900 acres of sunbaked desert land, setting the stage for his grand dream.
Istel envisioned creating not just a town but a place of global significance. Drawing inspiration from his own children's book, "Coe the Good Dragon at the Center of the World", he established Felicity's claim to centrality. Remarkably, this whimsical notion gained official recognition from both Imperial County and France's prestigious Institut Géographique National.
The Center of the World experience
Stepping inside the pyramid, you're greeted by a unique experience that embodies Jacques-André Istel's vision. A bronze plaque marks the exact "center", inviting you to partake in a special ceremony: standing on this spot and making a wish. This unforgettable ritual at the world's purported epicenter is then commemorated, with visitors receiving an official certificate signed by Mayor Istel himself.
Felicity offers much more than just its central claim, though, and the town is home to several other intriguing landmarks that draw curious travelers. A massive sundial features a replica of Michelangelo's "Hand of God", while an authentic piece of the Eiffel Tower's original staircase adds an unexpected touch of European flair. The serene Church on the Hill also offers a peaceful spot for reflection amidst this whimsical setting.
With its tiny population of two, comprised of Istel and his wife, Felicia, Felicity exudes a unique charm that feels both tranquil and surreal. Istel's philosophy, "Life consists of both the serious and whimsical," as told in an interview with Roadside America, permeates every aspect of this quirky town, inviting you to embrace both ambition and imagination.
The Museum of History in Granite
Perhaps second to the Center of the World is one of Istel's other ambitious projects, also in Felicity: the ongoing Museum of History in Granite. This open-air installation features over 700 granite panels, with more than 1,000 illustrations that aim to chronicle human history in a durable and accessible format. At just $10 for adults and $5 for children over 5, this strange installation is a definite must-see, and joins America's growing list of non-traditional art, like Randyland, a free open-air art museum in Pennsylvania.
The content of these panels is vast and varied, covering significant historical events, and memorializing important figures and moments throughout time. Designed to last 4,000 years, these granite walls are engineered to withstand the test of time. Istel's master plan envisions continued expansion of the museum, ensuring that it will chronicle human achievements for generations to come.
More than just a collection of historical facts, this monumental project serves as a "central point for memories," celebrating human progress while providing insight for future generations. As history continues to unfold, the museum evolves alongside it, offering visitors a unique perspective on our shared journey through time. Whether viewed as a quirky roadside attraction that you'll want to hit on your next long drive or as a profound statement on our place in the world, the "Official Center of the World" invites us all to pause, make a wish, and reflect on our collective story.