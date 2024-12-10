'America's Scariest Motel' Is A Clown-Filled Haunted Place To Stay In Nevada If You're Brave Enough
Clowns are intended to conjure laughter and amusement. For some, these performers bring about horror and disgust. If this describes how you feel, steer clear (or not) from Nevada's Clown Motel. It's located in Tonopah, about three hours away from Las Vegas, the country's number one city for partying. Established in 1985, "America's scariest motel," as it has been dubbed, has two stories, features 31 rooms, and is inundated with, you guessed it, clowns. From art to dolls, figurines and beyond, if you stay here, there's no escaping it.
In 2024, owner Vijay Mehar, told the Los Angeles Times that he estimates that there are about 6,000 clowns in total. If this wasn't spooky enough, guests will perhaps be unsurprised to learn that the Clown Motel is reportedly haunted. In fact, paranormal expert Zak Bagans, who investigated the site, witnessed a clown doll moving. This moment was captured by cameras in 2015 on "Ghost Adventures." Furthering its eerie reputation is the Old Tonopah Cemetery, situated beside the Clown Motel.
Tonopah, which was founded in 1900, was once a successful silver mining town. Several miners were laid to rest at the Old Tonopah Cemetery and some believe their spirits haunt the Clown Motel. One of the many graves found here belongs to Clarence David, who died in 1911. The miner had an affinity for clowns leading his children to create the Clown Motel. With its chilling decor and notoriety, it goes without saying that the Clown Motel is not for the faint of heart.
The lowdown on the Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada
If you want to experience the Clown Motel, consider staying in one of the several pop-cultured themed rooms available to visitors. For instance, room 214 pays homage to "Friday the 13th" and room 108 to "It." The latter, featuring artwork of Pennywise the clown, is famed for being haunted. Likewise, the Clown Motel states on its website that room 222, the Clownvis suite, is known to host what it describes as a malevolent entity. Note that Clown Motel has a paranormal activity disclaimer emphasizing that supernatural occurrences are very much a possibility for guests.
Interested in doing a paranormal investigation during your stay? The Clown Motel can provide ghost hunting equipment. Other notable amenities include free Wi-Fi and parking. For those traveling with fur babies, the Clown Motel offers four pet-friendly rooms. If you're hesitant to stay at the Clown Motel, perhaps this Tripadvisor review will ease your mind. "Truly excellent. We'd certainly come back some day. Did I mention that no clowns murdered us? They didn't even try."
Reservations for the Clown Motel can be made online. However, if it doesn't suit your fancy or if you're simply passing by, visitors are welcome to check out the lobby, where much of the clown memorabilia is displayed. There is also a gift shop offering keychains, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other souvenirs . In addition, all are free to visit the Old Tonopah Cemetery. Immerse yourself in Tonopah's storied history and pay your respect to Clarence David and others who left their mark on the small town. A map of the Old Tonopah Cemetery is available online.
Attractions and eateries near the Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada
There's more to do in Tonopah that doesn't involve clowns. A few minutes away from the Clown Motel is the Central Nevada Museum. This free attraction features relics and machinery, among other things related to the mining industry. Want to visit an actual mine? Head to the Tonopah Historic Mining Park. Rated as the best thing to do in town on Tripadvisor, it features various structures used in Tonopah's heyday. Additionally, visitors have the chance to traverse the underground Burro Tunnel on a self-guided tour or a guided tour in an off-road vehicle.
For a non-spooky nighttime activity, check out the Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park where you will be taken aback by the vastness of the cosmos. If you're open to taking a short road trip, about 30 minutes away from the Clown Motel is Goldfield, an underrated preserved ghost town that offers a historic glimpse into the Gold Rush era. As for dining options, Tonopah is home to the Pittman Cafe. The breakfast eatery serves pancakes, eggs, and more. The Pittman Cafe can be found at the historic Mizpah Hotel, which is also infamous for its otherworldly sightings. At the Tonopah Brewing Company, you can dine on pizza and burgers.
All that said, if you are not located in Nevada and want to visit the Clown Motel, you can fly to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) then make the three-hour drive to Tonopah. Alternatively, Reno, a walkable hub nicknamed the world's "biggest little city" is about four hours away from the Clown Motel. Thus, travelers could choose to land at Reno–Tahoe International Airport (RNO) instead.