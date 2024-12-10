'America's Scariest Motel' Is A Clown-Filled Haunted Place To Stay In Nevada If You're Brave Enough

Clowns are intended to conjure laughter and amusement. For some, these performers bring about horror and disgust. If this describes how you feel, steer clear (or not) from Nevada's Clown Motel. It's located in Tonopah, about three hours away from Las Vegas, the country's number one city for partying. Established in 1985, "America's scariest motel," as it has been dubbed, has two stories, features 31 rooms, and is inundated with, you guessed it, clowns. From art to dolls, figurines and beyond, if you stay here, there's no escaping it.

In 2024, owner Vijay Mehar, told the Los Angeles Times that he estimates that there are about 6,000 clowns in total. If this wasn't spooky enough, guests will perhaps be unsurprised to learn that the Clown Motel is reportedly haunted. In fact, paranormal expert Zak Bagans, who investigated the site, witnessed a clown doll moving. This moment was captured by cameras in 2015 on "Ghost Adventures." Furthering its eerie reputation is the Old Tonopah Cemetery, situated beside the Clown Motel.

Tonopah, which was founded in 1900, was once a successful silver mining town. Several miners were laid to rest at the Old Tonopah Cemetery and some believe their spirits haunt the Clown Motel. One of the many graves found here belongs to Clarence David, who died in 1911. The miner had an affinity for clowns leading his children to create the Clown Motel. With its chilling decor and notoriety, it goes without saying that the Clown Motel is not for the faint of heart.