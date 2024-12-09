Europe's Oldest Continuously-Operating Christmas Market Enchants Both Locals And Tourists

There are some crucial things to know before visiting Europe's Christmas markets. First, food and drink. There are plenty of sweet and savory options at Striezelmarkt, many only available during the holiday season. A striezel — what the market is named for — is a baked sweet similar to the sugar-dusted, marzipan fruit bread known as stollen. Every year, a giant Christmas stollen is baked for Striezelmarkt and paraded through the streets with horse and cart. A single slice is considered by many locals to be one of the hallmarks of the holiday season – the market has a demonstration kitchen baking these treats in a traditional wood-fired oven.

For a more substantial meal, follow your nose to the aroma of grilling sausages and try a bratwurst or an indulgent käsewurst, a sausage stuffed with cheese. Dresden's Master Butcher, Jürgen Müller, tests the sausage stalls for the Sächsische Zeitung newspaper. He swears by the classic charcoal-grilled Thuringer Bratwurst at the Rostbraterei stall with just a hint of caraway seed inside. Not a big fan of meat? Try the local flammkuchen, a thin crust of pizza-like dough often available in veggie options.

Wash it down with German mulled wine known as glühwein. The classic choice is red or white mulled wine but Striezelmarkt offers a few twists on tradition. Head to Korch's Wildhütte and ask for "Silvio's glühwein" to get a steaming mug of dark rosé steeped with spice. Local tip: You can keep your glühwein mug as a souvenir or return it to get your deposit back. The mug designs change and locals like to collect them as souvenirs.