Europe's Oldest Continuously-Operating Christmas Market Enchants Both Locals And Tourists
This Christmas Market in Dresden, Germany claims to be the oldest in the world. And it's got the papers to prove it. In 1434, Frederick II of Saxony signed a decree that a one-day market would be held just before Christmas so townsfolk could have at least one day to buy all their favorite treats before the holiday. It's been operating ever since.
Fortunately, Striezelmarkt — as the Dresden Christmas market is known to locals — now runs for several weeks instead of one day, from the end of November until Christmas Eve. What keeps locals and visitors returning year after year, however, is more than history and tradition. Striezelmarkt casts an almost fairytale-like enchantment upon all who come. An array of old-fashioned market stalls and a curated program of events ensures there is something new to discover every day the market is open. That may be why it is the best Christmas markets across Europe.
Sweet breads and mulled wine to make you glow at Striezelmarkt
There are some crucial things to know before visiting Europe's Christmas markets. First, food and drink. There are plenty of sweet and savory options at Striezelmarkt, many only available during the holiday season. A striezel — what the market is named for — is a baked sweet similar to the sugar-dusted, marzipan fruit bread known as stollen. Every year, a giant Christmas stollen is baked for Striezelmarkt and paraded through the streets with horse and cart. A single slice is considered by many locals to be one of the hallmarks of the holiday season – the market has a demonstration kitchen baking these treats in a traditional wood-fired oven.
For a more substantial meal, follow your nose to the aroma of grilling sausages and try a bratwurst or an indulgent käsewurst, a sausage stuffed with cheese. Dresden's Master Butcher, Jürgen Müller, tests the sausage stalls for the Sächsische Zeitung newspaper. He swears by the classic charcoal-grilled Thuringer Bratwurst at the Rostbraterei stall with just a hint of caraway seed inside. Not a big fan of meat? Try the local flammkuchen, a thin crust of pizza-like dough often available in veggie options.
Wash it down with German mulled wine known as glühwein. The classic choice is red or white mulled wine but Striezelmarkt offers a few twists on tradition. Head to Korch's Wildhütte and ask for "Silvio's glühwein" to get a steaming mug of dark rosé steeped with spice. Local tip: You can keep your glühwein mug as a souvenir or return it to get your deposit back. The mug designs change and locals like to collect them as souvenirs.
Shopping for your Santa gift list at Striezelmarkt
Christmas isn't complete without some Santa shopping duty. German Christmas markets are the place to buy artisan handicrafts, like cozy wool mittens, gloves, and hats. This area of Germany is also known for its woodworking and the market features a showroom with experienced carvers from the Ore mountains in Saxony demonstrating their wood-turning skills. Bearded gnomes and toy puzzles are favorites for kids. The most impressive items, however, may be the Christmas pyramids — intricate moving wood creations often depicting a Christmas scene. Take a look at the giant Christmas pyramid in the center of Striezelmarkt, standing at nearly 15 meters or almost 50 feet!
The market is open every day from 10 in the morning until 9 at night. But don't leave your Christmas shopping too late. It's only open until 2 in the afternoon on Christmas Eve. The market is free to stroll through but it's worth checking out the official Dresden Striezelmarkt calendar for special events. Want to hear some traditional German carols? There is a Christmas carol singing competition. Haven't had enough sweets? Eat your fill at the Gingerbread Festival. The program of shows and performances changes daily, from traditional puppet theater to, of course, that special appearance by Santa Claus.
If you have ever wondered when would be the best time to visit Germany, Dresden's Striezelmarkt makes an excellent case for enjoying the country's Christmas charms.